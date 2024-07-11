Chelsea are no longer pursuing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion and have turned their attention elsewhere, according to reports.

The Londoners have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought them from Roman Abramovich in May 2022 but look set to be aggressive in the transfer market again this summer.

Chelsea are expected to invest heavily but need to sell several players before pursuing all of their targets, with new head coach Enzo Maresca hoping to bring in a new striker.

One player who has emerged as a target is Atletico youngster Omorodion – who spent last term on loan at La Liga rivals Deportivo Alaves, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances in 2023/24.

The Spanish giants reportedly rejected a £34million bid for the 20-year-old last month and came back with a derisory offer for Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher is one of the players Chelsea are open to selling despite the midfielder’s positive 23/24 campaign, with the prospect of making pure profit making Boehly’s eyes water.

Sticking with Omorodion, it has been reported in Spain that Chelsea’s bid to sign the young striker have been ‘withdrawn’.

Due to Atletico’s ‘constant refusals’, the Blues have decided to ‘forget about the player’ and are now ‘focusing on’ Lille’s Jonathan David and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

It is added that the Premier League side have ‘grown tired of hitting a wall’ in negotiations with Atletico, having initially been attracted to Omorodion due to his ‘physical power, his ability to adapt to a football as powerful as English and his youth’.

The Blues will turn their attention elsewhere after finally taking the message that the Spaniard is not for sale.

David has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while but rumours involving Adeyemi are relatively fresh.

At the age of 22, the latter would fit in with what Boehly is trying to build in west London.

There has been talk of the German costing as little as £25m, with rival clubs surely expected to join the race if he is available for that price.

The Spanish report adds that should Chelsea sign David or Adeyemi, new signing from Barcelona, Marc Guiu, could join Sevilla on loan for the upcoming season.

