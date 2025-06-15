A Chelsea forward has reportedly held face-to-face talks with a former Manchester United manager who wants to ‘give him a chance’ at his current club.

The Blues have already shown their ruthless nature when it comes to letting players go this season. They were obliged to sign Jadon Sancho permanently following his loan from United last season, but instead chose to pay £5million to send him back there.

There are other players surplus to requirements who could soon be shipped out, too.

Raheem Sterling spent last season out on loan with Arsenal, but scored just one goal over the course of the season.

He’s been tipped to be let go by Chelsea, given he was not needed there last term, and did not have much of an impact with their London rivals.

According to Fanatik, he could potentially play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas. It’s said they are preparing to drop a ‘bombshell’ by securing the signing of Sterling.

The report suggests former United boss Solskjaer has ‘met with Sterling in person’ and said he ‘wanted to give him a chance’ at Besiktas.

It’s believed the winger wants to continue to play in Europe, and the Turkish club are ‘willing’ to land him. Sterling is under contract at Chelsea until 2027, so should still hold some value, but it’s unclear how much Besiktas would be willing to pay.

If it’s not there he lands, though, it still looks likely that the Englishman will be heading out of the door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Indeed, it was recently suggested as many as 14 players could be made available by Chelsea during this window.

Sterling was among the recent loanees who were named on that list. Alongside him were some big names, such as Joao Felix and Kepa Arrizabalaga, as well as the likes of Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

There are also a few young players who are likely to be sent out on loan. Kendry Paez and Mathis Amougou are expected to land at Strasbourg for the season, while goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe is in the process of signing a new contract before potentially being loaned out to Bolton Wanderers.

The loanees will hope their periods away from the club don’t secure their exits to a lower level, as Sterling’s with Arsenal seems to have done.

