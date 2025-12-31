Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was reportedly ‘not sick’ after his side’s 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth and ‘chose’ to snub his post-match duties.

Maresca has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Chelsea in recent months as results and performances have declined in recent weeks.

The Blues have only won one of their last seven matches, while Maresca has publicly hit out at club chiefs over their supposed lack of support as he finds himself linked with a move to Manchester City to replace head coach Pep Guardiola.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea failed to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth, who are winless in ten matches.

Home supporters at Stamford Bridge booed Chelsea’s players off after the game, with Maresca currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Maresca opted against being interviewed after the Bournemouth match and it was initially reported that this was due to him being ill, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that he ‘was not sick’.

In a post on X, the reporter has explained that the Chelsea’s head coach no-showed because ‘he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club.

‘Exclusive: Enzo Maresca was not sick post-Bournemouth. Understand he chose not to attend the post-match press conference because he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club,’ Jacobs said on X.

‘Understand Maresca continues to be frustrated by aspects of the Chelsea project affecting his independence to make decisions and strategic elements don’t always align with how he wants to manage the team.

‘This led to his post-Everton comments, which had been brewing for some time.

‘Maresca had said publicly he loves Chelsea as a club and its fanbase and relishes the pressure of delivering results, but my understanding is he is struggling to work within certain conditions.’

Regarding Maresca’s future, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a “guarantee” about the head coach and Chelsea.

“Well, what I can tell you is that real tension is growing between Enzo Maresca and people at Chelsea. That’s the reality,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“In general, the feeling I am hearing is not that good. We are in a results business and results always dictate the situation.

“What I can tell you today, and I am not going to tell you more to anticipate things that are not decided at this stage, I can guarantee that.

“I am not in the position today to tell you that he will be fired in January if he does not win in these games, because I am not hearing anything [regarding this].”