Chelsea ‘fuming’ as Steven Gerrard ‘makes contact’ with Tottenham linked starter in Saudi lure attempt

Manager of Al Ettifaq Steven Gerrard has reportedly ‘made contact’ with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as he attempts to lure the midfielder to Saudi Arabia.

The England international has started all eight of Chelsea’s Premier League matches so far this season and is undoubtedly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most important players.

Gallagher is currently in negotiations over signing a new contract with the Blues. His current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in June 2025.

Chelsea are keen to avoid another Mason Mount-type situation and are therefore desperate to tie him down to a new contract. As previously reported by our friends at TEAMtalk, Gallagher is only willing to sign a new deal if he continues to get regular game time.

Summer signing Romeo Lavia is yet to feature for the London club due to an injury, but he will provide competition for Gallagher’s spot when he is fully match fit.

According to Football Transfers, Gerrard is looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Gallagher, as he wants to sign him for Al Ettifaq.

The Liverpool legend has already made some impressive signings so far, bringing in the likes of Jordan Henderson, Moussa Dembele, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray.

Now, as per the report, Gerrard has ‘personally contacted’ Gallagher to ask whether ‘he would be open to a winter transfer’ – which has left Chelsea ‘fuming.’

Al Ettifaq aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder, either, with Tottenham also keen on signing him in January.

It seems, however, that Gallagher won’t be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon, as he ‘flatly rejected’ Gerrard’s approach as he has every intention of signing a new deal with Chelsea.

Interestingly, Gerrard also tried to sign the 23-year-old when he was manager of Aston Villa, it has been claimed.

Gallagher ‘isn’t interested in Saudi money,’ however, and wants to stay with the Blues, who he has captained on several occasions this season.

With that in mind, everything points towards him signing a contract extension with Chelsea and remaining a key player at the club for years to come.

