Chelsea pair furious after Ipswich defeat as Enzo Maresca reacts to controversial penalty

Chelsea pair Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill were both furious after the Blues’ defeat to Ipswich on Monday, with head coach Enzo Maresca addressing the controversial penalty award after the game.

Liam Delap scored from the spot after the referee adjudged him to have been brought down by Filip Jorgensen.

John Brooks didn’t hesitate and his decision was quickly backed by VAR, but replays appeared to show little or no contact between Delap and Jorgensen, with the striker losing his balance.

The Premier League said in a statement: ‘The referee’s call of penalty for a foul by Jorgensen on Delap was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty.’

Reacting to the incident after the game in his post-match press conference, Maresca shrugged off the controversy.

“They [the players] said it’s a bit soft but we have to accept it’s a penalty,” the Italian said.

Fernandez and Colwill were both booked for dissent and the former had to be held back from arguing with Ipswich players, having been left furious with the referee’s performance.

It wasn’t a good night for Chelsea, whose supposed title challenge has faded over the Christmas period, with this their second defeat on the bounce having lost to Fulham on Boxing Day.

The Blues hit the woodwork twice, had a Joao Felix goal chalked off for offside and Maresca explained why it was a “strange game”.

He added: “Strange game in terms of creating many chances and we could’ve scored many but they saved goals on the line or great saves from the keeper. We could do many things better, defend better in some moments.

“We made four changes from the last game because they all deserve to play. Now we’ve finished the first part of the season, no one expected us to be where we are. We are in a good position but we can do many things better. It’s a long race.

“We had chances with Joao and Noni so it’s not about the striker. Sometimes you create chances and it doesn’t go for you.

“We focus game by game. We are not focused on title race or those things.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenne lauded his side’s display and Delap in particular.

“One of the best nights. We’ve been privileged to have a lot of good nights. Special one for the players and supporters.

“We’re trying to find a way to keep our identity even though our backs are to the wall a lot. We try to keep the values that have got us here but know we’re playing world class teams every week so we’re trying to find the balance.”

On Liam Delap: “Top. He’s improving all the time. His rate of improvement for a young player is really high. His style is enjoyable to watch for anyone. There’s not many like him out there and he’s playing incredible Premier League defenders every week.

“I don’t think about the position. I think about how the team are improving and maintaining our culture and trying to fight for points every week. We will do that every game and see where we get to. The win tonight will change the narrative but if we’d lost tonight us and the teams who came up with us would’ve been written off at the halfway point so I don’t think too much about it.”