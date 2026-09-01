Several reporters have stated that AS Monaco have pulled the plug on Chelsea’s deal for Lamine Camara in a ‘deeply unprofessional’ act.

There have been a lot of twists and turns with Camara in recent hours, with it initially reported that a move to Chelsea was off the table.

It was widely reported for most of the day that Ligue Un side Monaco were unwilling to let Camara leave, but they opened the door after it emerged that Folarin Balogun’s move to Everton was under threat.

Monaco reached an agreement to sell Balogun to Everton a few hours ago, but the two clubs encountered issues with his medical.

And with Monaco needing a big sale to raise funds, they returned to the negotiating table with Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that they finally reached an agreement with the Premier League giants with a couple of hours of the window to spare.

READ: Are Chelsea lucky, or the poster boys for a post-possession Premier League?

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go!

‘Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical.

‘Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time.’

Camara was Chelsea’s leading option to replace Enzo Fernandez, who is set to join Man City. At the time of writing, his move to the Etihad has not been announced, but he has penned a farewell letter to the London club.

But there has been a further dramatic twist with Camara after it emerged that Balogun’s move to Everton was back on.

With Monaco evidently unwilling to lose both players, Romano has confirmed that they have decided to ‘cancel’ Camara’s move to Chelsea, who are ‘furious’ at this situation.

Lamine Camara ‘off’ as Chelsea U-turn on Enzo Fernandez mooted

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF.

‘AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs, as they proceed with Balogun sale to Everton.

‘Chelsea are FURIOUS as call it a deeply unprofessional way to conduct business.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has stated that the Blues have had the chance to pull the plug on Fernandez joining Man City after this setback, but they will not do so.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Understand Chelsea had the opportunity to stop the Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City deal after learning of Monaco’s U-turn, but they decided to sanction the move after giving their word both to City and the player.’

READ NEXT: Transfer deadline day summer 2026: Follow it LIVE with F365