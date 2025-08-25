Ex-Chelsea fan favourite ‘open’ to return as latest Blues proposal for Garnacho is rejected

Alejandro Garnacho could end up at Stamford Bridge, where Conor Gallagher used to play.

Former Chelsea fan favourite Conor Gallagher is ‘open’ to a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, according to reports.

Despite the England international being one of their better players, contributing five goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League matches, in the 2023/24 season, the Blues decided to sell him to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher was in and out of Diego Simeone’s side last term as Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga and now the England midfielder could return to the Premier League.

News Shopper journalist Bobby Manzi insists that former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is ‘open’ to a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace as the south London club look to make a loan move.

And that report was confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later in the day, he wrote on X: ‘Crystal Palace have approached Atlético Madrid over potential return for Conor Gallagher. Concrete interest for loan move but nothing agreed at this stage, initial talks took place. One to watch based on Atlético decision – follows @BobbyManzi info.’

Chelsea won’t be back in for Gallagher this summer but they are still active in the transfer market with Romano revealing that Manchester United are not keen on including Blues youngster Tyrique George in a deal for the Argentina international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can 100% tell you that Chelsea expect the Alejandro Garnacho deal to happen.

“The player expects that this deal will happen as he has turned down many opportunities.

“There were some talks to include Tyrique George in the deal… but I was told this option stopped a few weeks ago.

“He’s now being considered by Roma.”

Garnacho has not taken part in the Red Devils’ opening two fixtures and continues to train away from the first-team squad as he awaits a move this summer.

Speaking on Friday about Garnacho’s situation, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim said: “I know that it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club.

“So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, I have to try to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.

“Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen.”