Chelsea order player ‘to return on private flight’ with exit ‘on standby’ as Palmer extends contract

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is flying back to London with his transfer to Atletico Madrid ‘in standby’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher has been linked with an exit all summer amidst reported interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico reportedly had a £34million bid accepted by Chelsea last week, with young striker Samu Omorodion expected to move the other way in a separate deal.

The Blues’ deal to sign Omorodion fell through, however, and has cast massive doubt over Gallagher’s proposed move to the Spanish capital.

There have been reports of Gallagher training on his own while the two clubs work out what the hell is going on.

A full agreement appears to hinge on Chelsea signing an Atletico player and they are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Felix, who spend the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Stamford Bridge.

And with Gallagher in limbo, he has been ordered to travel back to London.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says he ‘wanted him to return’ as the ‘story remains open’.

He wrote on X: ‘Conor Gallagher, on his way back to London, on private flight now! Chelsea wanted him to return as Atlético deal still in stand-by.

‘All done between Conor/Atleti, medical and documents included… but no final signatures from Atleti. Story remains open.’

The sale of Gallagher has confused many Chelsea fans after he was one of their best players last season.

He played in every match for the Blues last season, except for one against Manchester United due to suspension.

Meanwhile, star player Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old – who arrived from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal on transfer deadline day last September – has now apparently committed himself to the Blues through until June 2033.

Palmer enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals.

The Chelsea winger was part of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in the defeat against Spain.

The Blues posted a picture of Palmer on their official X account on Tuesday afternoon and the PA news agency has contacted the club seeking an update.

