According to reports, England international Conor Gallagher has accepted a move to Atletico Madrid, while Chelsea have already ‘secured his replacement’.

Gallagher was always likely to leave Chelsea this summer as he recently entered the final year of his contract.

Gallagher set for Atletico Madrid…

The England midfielder was one of Chelsea‘s top performers last season under Mauricio Pochettino but would have likely slipped down the pecking order in 2024/25 as new head coach Enzo Maresca implements a new style of football.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Gallagher earlier this summer, but La Liga giants Atletico Madrid recently emerged as his most likely next destination.

Diego Simeone’s side recently had a £34m bid accepted for Gallagher, who was mulling over an exit last week.

After Gallagher turned down a couple of contract offers from Chelsea, Atletico gave the midfielder until the end of the weekend to decide on a move to Spain.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning to reveal that Gallagher has “said yes” to Chelsea.

He said: “Conor Gallagher has verbally agreed terms and said YES to join Atlético Madrid!

“‘Here we go’ to follow today after formal steps, five year deal. La Liga’s record fee this summer, €40m to Chelsea — brokered by Ali Barat from Epic Sports and Paul Nicholls.”

Sky Sports have since added that Gallagher is ‘heading to Spain’ to finalise his move to Atletico Madrid. They explained.

‘Conor Gallagher is expected to fly to Spain on Monday to proceed with a transfer to Atletico Madrid. ‘Chelsea accepted a deal in the region of £34million last week and could not find consensus with the player over new contract terms to keep him at Stamford Bridge. ‘Gallagher will hold further talks with Atletico to finalise personal terms and, all being well, undergo a medical.’

Chelsea are expected to sign a replacement and they are being heavily linked with Celtic standout Matt O’Riley. A report on Sunday claimed they have ‘joined’ several clubs in the race to sign him.

A report in Spain (pinch of salt time, folks) claims Chelsea have already moved to the front of the queue for his signature and ‘have closed the deal to secure Gallagher’s replacement’.