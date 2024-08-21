England international Conor Gallagher has completed his move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, who are paying over £35m to sign the centre-midfielder.

Gallagher was always likely to leave Chelsea this summer as his contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the 24-year-old earlier this summer but Atletico Madrid eventually emerged as his most likely next destination.

Earlier this month, Gallagher travelled to Madrid after the Spanish giants agreed a deal with Chelsea, but he travelled home a few days later as Samu Omorodion’s proposed move to Stamford Bridge fell through after a ‘disrespectful’ offer was submitted.

Following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid, the La Liga outfit needed a sale to fund the Gallagher deal and after missing out on Omorodion, Chelsea turned their attention to re-signing Joao Felix and he’s set to return to Stamford Bridge.

The Felix deal has enabled Atletico Madrid to complete the Gallagher deal, which was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

A statement from Atletico read: “Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, who has signed for the club until 2029.”

Gallagher meanwhile has penned a farewell message, insisting he “loved every moment” at his boyhood club.

“To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It’s been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions,” Gallagher said.

“I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed [against Spurs] meant the world to me.

“Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims Chelsea has a “sell-on clause” and Gallagher said yes to the move after he “spoke” with Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier.

Jacobs said: “Atletico Madrid confirm Conor Gallagher has joined from Chelsea on a five-year contract. €42m fee. #CFC retain a sell-on clause.

“24-year-old leaves his boyhood club having been at Chelsea since six. Gallagher spoke to Kieran Trippier about Atleti before deciding to move.”

Fabrizio Romano has commented on reports linking Chelsea with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

“I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s a clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”