Chelsea: Gallagher to Atletico ‘not called off’ despite ‘tense situation’ as star ‘returns to training’

Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah both jump up for a header

According to reports, Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea first-team training with a transfer to Atletico Madrid hanging by a thread.

Gallagher has been linked with a Chelsea exit all summer. Tottenham, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have all expressed an interest in signing him.

Neither Premier League club has come in with a bid for the England midfielder, who has reportedly agreed to join the Spanish giants for £34million.

The Blues agreed to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico in a separate deal but failed to agree a contract with the young striker, leaving Gallagher in limbo.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been training alone in Madrid as he lives in a hotel, waiting for Chelsea and Atletico to reach a fresh agreement.

Joao Felix – who spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Stamford Bridge – has been discussed as an alternative to Omorodion, with a transfer in both directions appearing to be crucial.

It was reported on Tuesday evening that Chelsea told Gallagher to come back to London to return to training with his current club, instead of twiddling his thumbs in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea: Gallagher ‘back in training’ amid ‘tense situation’

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the England international is now back in training due to the “tense situation between Chelsea and Atletico”.

The Italian journalist does not say that the transfer has collapsed.

He wrote on X: “Conor Gallagher, formally back to training as Chelsea player after he returned in London from Madrid on Tuesday.

“Tense situation between Chelsea and Atletico, crazy saga still ongoing and not called off yet by all the parties involved.”

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s better performers under Mauricio Pochettino last term but the Blues are very keen to cash in on their academy graduate for some sweet pure profit, which will likely be spent on a South American teenager you’ve never heard of.

Chelsea set Chalobah asking price with Aston Villa interested

Meanwhile, Chelsea have told suitors that they will part ways with Trevoh Chalobah for around £20m, according to reports.

Like Gallagher, Chalobah for the Blues last term but is up for sale. Unlike Gallagher, he is training with the kids as the club work on selling him.

Several clubs have been linked with the academy graduate but there have been no reports of an official bid being made.

The latest from Football Insider is that Chelsea ‘will accept’ a bid worth £20m for the 25-year-old.

The report claims that Aston Villa, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all expressed an interest in signing Chalobah.

Fulham have been working on deals to sign Diego Carlos from Villa and Joachim Andersen from Palace, so might see the Chelsea man as an alternative, while the other two clubs could see him as a replacement should they sell one of the aforementioned players.

Chelsea are currently looking to ‘force a sale’ and are ‘keen’ to offload the defender before the summer transfer window closes, it is added.

Villa are ‘keen’ with Carlos’ future up in the air, ‘while questions remain about Tyrone Mings’ fitness’.

Chalobah’s Chelsea contract does not expire until 2028.

The Blues kick off their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City this weekend.

