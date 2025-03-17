‘He did nothing’ – Gallas insists Chelsea man ‘can’t stay’ after performance against Arsenal

William Gallas insists Jadon Sancho must leave Chelsea in the summer after the Man Utd loanee “did nothing” in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Blues slipped to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Merino scoring the only goal of the game.

Results went in Chelsea‘s favour over the weekend as Enzo Maresca’s side hung onto fourth place in the Premier League with the Blues looking to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Sancho, who joined on loan from Man Utd in the summer, and his Chelsea team-mates produced a flat attacking display against the Gunners.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has two goals and four assists in the Premier League this season but his last goal contribution came at the beginning of January against Crystal Palace.

Gallas said of Sancho on Stadium Astro: “That player has talent. He’s a talented player, everybody knows this, but we don’t know why he can’t perform and can’t show what he can do.

“At Dortmund, he was magnificent. At Manchester United it didn’t work well for him. He came to Chelsea and at the beginning we saw that Sancho from Dortmund, but then he disappeared.

“I don’t know what the problem is, but at the moment he can’t stay at Chelsea because he has to do more.

“When you play in the Premier League you have to play every game at the highest level. It’s not easy, but you can’t just play well for a few games and then chill out.”

When asked about Sancho’s performance against Arsenal, ex-Chelsea star Gallas added: “Did you see him dribble past his left-back today? No. He did nothing.

“He didn’t challenge his left-back opponent. He always gets the ball, does some skills, and then passes the ball back. We want to see more, especially when you are the winger.”

Explaining the terms of Sancho’s deal from Man Utd, The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently said: “It was a loan with a conditional obligation to buy. Those conditions must be met, and then – as has been reported elsewhere – Chelsea can decide against going through with the obligation by paying a fee.

“So, technically, Sancho could return to United in the summer but that was not the aim of any party when they embarked upon this deal. Let’s see if that remains the case or changes, which would obviously be a big story.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has been less than complimentary about Sancho’s performances this season and he claimed the Chelsea winger “reminds me of a weak little boy”.

Speaking last month, Parker said: “Jadon Sancho reminds me of a weak little boy who is using someone else to air his grievances.

“I hope Rashford is smart enough to stay out of it. Even his PR team should know better than to let him get involved in this nonsense.

“Sancho is trying to shift focus away from himself, but in reality, he should be looking in the mirror.

“It was the wrong timing. Is he still trying to align himself with Rashford? Because Rashford would be foolish to go down that path.

“Sancho has been ridiculed by Chelsea fans. He should be focused on improving his game instead of alienating himself further.

“Chelsea must be regretting the fact that they have to buy him. They’ll probably be begging United to find a way out of the deal.

“Chelsea will be looking to get rid of him as soon as possible. Finding a club willing to take him will be a challenge.

“He’s brought this upon himself. I hope Rashford realises that Sancho is trying to drag him into unnecessary problems and tells him to stop. He needs to take a long, hard look at himself.

“At first, I thought he had personal issues with his managers. But they all had the same opinion of him – they didn’t play him. Now, he’s trying to make the club the villain instead.”