Alejandro Garnacho has been branded a “disgrace” by ex-Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt amid rumours Chelsea want to sell him in the summer.

The Red Devils allowed the Argentina international to depart in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £40m after contributing six goals and two assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

Garnacho has also failed to hit the ground running at new club Chelsea with one goal and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

After former club Man Utd beat the Blues 1-0 over the weekend, ex-team-mate Luke Shaw share an image of him pushing the Argentinian, who often finds himself on the bench at Chelsea, to the ground with Bruno Fernandes responding with a GIF that read “that’s a violation”, while Joshua Zirkzee commented “nice one mate”.

And Butt interpreted the reaction from Garnacho’s former team-mates as evidence that he disrespected the changing room during his time at Man Utd.

Butt told The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “The best thing for me that Manchester United did was sell him because, forget his ability, I don’t think he’s that great anyway.

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“However, his attitude for me was a disgrace when he was at United.

“That’s why that happens when people post things like that [Shaw on Instagram]. If you are in a changing room and you leave and completely disrespect your teammates and football club.

“He’d have been taken out every single day in training. He’d have been put in his place very quickly with the likes of the players we got brought up with. Swatted down, taken out.

“He would’ve been treated really badly if he behaved like that, but he’d have learnt from it and got better.”

Butt: He had a high opinion of himself

Butt worked as Man Utd head of academy between 2016 and 2019, before working as head of first team development until 2021, and the former midfielder shared his experience of the Chelsea winger.

The ex-Man Utd man added: “Garnacho was always a bit standoffish. He had a high opinion of himself.

“I thought he had an edge about him and when he went into Manchester United’s first team, and I will say what I think because I was there looking at it, he got above his station way too quick.

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“He got a superstar status way too quick. And that’s not me, an old player, saying they get paid this, I hope young players get paid millions.

“But he got superstars status so quickly and then scored the bicycle-kick — which was a phenomenal goal — and then it went like that.

“Someone in that football club should have been swatting him down. They might have been and he’s just ignored them.”

Chelsea ‘want to sell’ Garnacho this summer

And now talkSPORT have reported that Chelsea ‘want to sell’ Garnacho this summer just a year after buying him from Man Utd.

The report adds: ‘There is an acceptance among the Stamford Bridge hierarchy the £40m signing of Garnacho is not working out.’

Responding to the speculation, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior told reporters: “I’d like to know the source of the report. These reports can come from anywhere.

“Garna is 21 years old. Garna is someone who has special qualities when he is in a good place and he’s in good form. And my job is to help him reach those levels.”