Alejandro Garnacho is looking for a way out at Man Utd.

According to reports, Chelsea have made a decision on whether to make an ‘offer’ for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the past year as they have been mooted as a likely destination for the Man Utd outcast.

In January, Chelsea and Serie A giants Napoli targeted Garnacho, who was made available for a transfer as Man Utd looked to make a pure profit sale to balance the books.

At the time, a transfer did not progress as none of the interested clubs were willing to meet Man Utd’s reported £70m asking price, but an exit is more likely this summer.

Garnacho dropped further in the pecking order during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign and, following a fallout with Ruben Amorim, the head coach told him to ‘find a new club’ after their Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

This summer, Garnacho has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs amid suggestions that United’s asking price has dropped to £45m.

Still, Garnacho is yet to secure an exit and it remains to be seen whether his current club will agree to terms with an interested party before this window closes.

Garnacho, according to The Telegraph, has been provided a boost as Chelsea have ‘no concerns about his character’ after ‘completing background checks’.

Therefore, Chelsea have made a decision on whether to make an ‘offer’ for Garnacho, but this move still depends on two conditions.

The report explains:

‘Chelsea are expected to make an offer for Garnacho before the transfer window shuts, but may have to wait for United’s search for a new striker to come to an end with the Old Trafford club hoping to sign Benjamin Sesko. ‘Chelsea also need to make sales or loan players out to create space for more attackers, with Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja among those expected to leave permanently, and Marc Guiu and Tyrique George to move on loan.’

The Athletic, meanwhile, claims Chelsea have already indicated to Man Utd that they could move to sign Garnacho in a swap deal.