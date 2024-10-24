Chelsea target Getafe star as Victor Osimhen alternative after meteoric rise from Spanish third tier

Christantus Uche has emerged as an alternative to Victor Osimhen for Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to save themselves spending a significant chunk of change in January by looking at a far cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen.

The Blues were heavily linked with Osimhen in the summer as the Nigerian angled for a move away from Napoli.

PSG were also thought to be keen on the striker, but like Chelsea, were put off by his £108m release clause.

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray on loan instead and has three goals and six assists in six appearances so far for the Turkish giants.

But Chelsea have continued to be linked with a move for the striker in January despite him being on a season-long loan, with the Blues required to pay Galatasaray a break fee if they want to complete the deal in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old is a more attractive proposition for Chelsea given Napoli reduced his release clause to £63m before he left for Turkey, but a report in Spain claims the Blues bosses have now turned their attention to a young striker making waves in La Liga.

Christantus Uche has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the past 12 months, having spent last season at Spanish third tier side Ceuta.

Getafe beat off interest from Real Betis to sign the 21-year-old for just £400,000 and after he scored on debut in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, Uche has started all ten league games for the club since.

Chelsea have reportedly ‘already asked’ about the Nigerian, who can play as the central striker or slightly deeper, with his versatility and ability to create as well as score goals making him an attractive prospect for the Blues.

Uche signed a four-year contract with Getafe but is said to have a very modest release clause in his deal which would allow Chelsea to sign him for a snip compared to what Napoli want for Osimhen.

A first senior international call-up is said to be in the offing with Uche already representing Nigeria at youth and under-23 level.

But former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda thinks Enzo Maresca needs Victor Osimhen if they’re to challenge for the title this season.

Malouda said: “We almost signed Victor Osimhen in the summer, and he is the type of player that would add extra quality to this Chelsea team.

“If there is an opportunity to bring him in in January, then I think the club has to look at it. From what I’ve read, he will cost less than the numbers that were quoted in the summer – the fee is reportedly in the region of £70m.

“Galatasaray would hate to lose him, but he’s a Napoli player and the noises coming out of Naples recently indicate that her will be available in January.

“Chelsea should be competing for the world’s best players. Osimhen is in that category.

“You want to see the club add more quality to its team because that is what every ambitious club does, and his addition would bring Chelsea a step closer to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

“It seems like the player wants to come to Chelsea. We’ll see if we can get him, but I would love the club to move for him because a lot of things can happen between now and January.

“There could be competition to bring him in – I would love to see the club working on a deal for him. Osimhen would be a great addition to the squad.”