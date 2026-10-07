Chelsea gift Liverpool chance to sign 23y/o starter after asking price slashed

A Chelsea player Liverpool tried to sign on deadline day could now be bought for below what the Blues were originally asking, according to a report.

Liverpool’s defence has undergone major change over the past few years, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson all departing.

Jeremie Frimpong, Ronald Araujo (loan), Giovanni Leoni, Jeremy Jacquet and Milos Kerkez have arrived, though there’s still plenty of questions marks around the full-back positions.

At right-back, Andoni Iraola is currently favouring Araujo despite the Uruguayan being a centre-back by trade.

Araujo is comfortable at right-back and his three starts in that position have resulted in three clean sheets in the Premier League. Nevertheless, there’ll always be a temptation to field a specialist in the position.

Indeed, Liverpool did try to sign a right-back after Araujo joined and before the summer transfer window closed.

RMC Sport reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, stated on deadline day: ‘Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success.

‘The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer.

‘Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen.’

Chelsea insisted on permanence attached to any deal for the 23-year-old France international, with Fabrizio Romano noting the asking price was £75m.

Liverpool baulked at that number, though according to the latest from Dean Jones, Chelsea are ready to drop their demands in 2027.

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Chelsea to lower Malo Gusto asking price

Reporting for Flashscore, Jones wrote: ‘Malo Gusto could become more readily available when the January transfer window opens as questions grow over his role for club and country.

‘There is a feeling that Gusto’s value is being re-evaluated after a summer in which Chelsea were looking for around £75m to consider letting him leave.

‘That figure proved too high for the clubs showing the strongest interest, with Manchester City particularly keen before deciding the price did not make sense.

‘Liverpool were also linked with a late loan move before deadline, but Chelsea only wanted a permanent transfer or commitment to buy.

‘Gusto stayed at Stamford Bridge, but his situation remains one to watch.’

Given Araujo is on loan for the full season, it stands to reason Liverpool wouldn’t make a move in January, but could act on their interest next summer.

Jones went on to state Gusto wishes to become a regular starter, something he isn’t at Stamford Bridge given Xabi Alonso has often deployed Pedro Neto at right wing-back so far.

Chelsea splashing out £47m on Marco Palestra also signals Gusto will never be amongst the first names on the teamsheet, while Reece James will likely be a Blues player for the long haul too.

Accordingly, Liverpool could promise Gusto regular starts if moving to Merseyside, and the asking price being lowered could tempt the Reds to enter the frame with a permanent bid this time, not just a loan.

Araujo’s loan contains an option to buy worth €55m, though he’ll be 28 by the time a decision has to be made. At that age, there’d effectively be no re-sale value.

Jeremie Frimpong has flopped since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen and has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Gusto, who has 16 caps for France, would unquestionably represent an upgrade on Conor Bradley.

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