Chelsea have reportedly been boosted in their pursuit of a new left-sided attacker, with Serie A giants AC Milan potentially forced to ‘cash in’ on a perfect asset.

The Blues have largely used Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho on the left wing this season. But the former can play on either side, and though Sancho scored in the triumphant UEFA Conference League final, it’s believed the Blues will renege on their obligation to sign him permanently.

With a Champions League campaign on the horizon, Chelsea are looking to improve their left-wing position.

And according to Football Insider, they are set for a ‘boost’ in their long-term pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. He’s been directly involved in 102 Serie A goals in 198 games in the competition, but his Milan side struggled this term.

They finished eighth in the table – their worst finish since Leao has been at the club – and the report states that creates a ‘window of opportunity’ for Chelsea.

Indeed, without European football, it’s thought Milan might ‘be forced to cash in’ on Leao if they receive the ‘right offer’.

Chelsea, as a cash-rich side with a long-standing interest in the Portuguese, could well be the side to offer such.

Crucially, the Blues can offer something which Milan can’t: Champions League football. They finished fourth in the Premier League, so have returned to the elite European competition after a couple of seasons away from it.

Leao has played in the Champions League in each of the last four seasons, and he was directly involved in 13 goals in those European campaigns.

Not being able to play any European football at all will be a big change, and one that’s unlikely to be welcomed for a player of Leao’s quality.

As such, it would seem likely he’d be open to a move away from Milan this summer. Whether Chelsea do go after Leao remains to be seen, but with the opportunity in front of them, it might be a hard one to pass up.

If not with the Blues, Leao could still make a move to a big club, as Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly had a phone call with the Milan winger of late, with it said at the time that he and his club were considering parting ways.

That said, he’s not the priority to strengthen the attack at the Emirates.

