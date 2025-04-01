Chelsea give Atletico Madrid ‘difficult’ choice as Simeone may have to sell his son after ‘big offer’

Diego Simeone may have to make a difficult call on son Giuliano after a Chelsea offer for him

Chelsea have reportedly created a ‘difficult situation’ at Atletico Madrid after lodging a ‘big offer’ for Giuliano Simeone, the son of manager Diego Simeone.

After impressing for Real Zaragoza two years ago in the Spanish second tier, and a decent spell at La Liga Deportivo Alaves last term, Simeone has been elevated to Atletico’s first team this season.

The son of the club’s manager has impressed, with four goals and seven assists so far. After starting the season on the bench, he has earned the trust of the Atletico regime.

He also scored his first Argentina goal in a 4-1 romping of bitter rivals Brazil, in just his third start.

Things are on the up for Simeone, which is why the Spanish media reports Atletico have been put in a ‘difficult situation’ by Chelsea. Indeed, they are said to have lodged a ‘big offer’ of €35million (£29.3m) for Simeone.

With the forward having been signed on a free from River Plate’s academy in 2019, any price he is sold for would be profit.

The report suggests the sale of Simeone could ‘mean the loss of a key player’ in the manager’s plans, while it’s also a painstaking decision given if he is to be sold, it would be his own father pulling the trigger.

Said to be a tempting sum of money for Atletico, it’s believed they are taking their time to evaluate the offer. Indeed, it’s suggested the sale would be a risk as the Spanish giants could be parting with a player who has a ‘bright future’.

Simeone only has 29 starts under his belt at Atletico, and has shown he’s capable of adding something to the side in a number of those.

That said, the more experience he gets, the more he could contribute to a side who are clearly very competitive, reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, and still in contention in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

If he were to be sold to Chelsea, Simeone would have to battle with Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and a few other wingers for a place in the side, while he knows currently he gets in the Atletico side on merit.

