Chelsea have bad case of ‘gout’ while Liverpool are signing ‘flying pork barrel’ again

Chelsea have a rich man’s disease while Liverpool have made an astute signing that smells of Shaqiri.

Send your thoughts on all things transfer to theeditor@football365.com

Chelsea have gout

I have experienced the effects of gout on four separate occasions. Gout is an affliction of one’s own causing, and in my case, I caused it well. Liquid breakfasts, lunches, and dinners have been speedily inhaled. The pink, tender flesh of a variety of God’s greatest creations was endlessly devoured. An aversion to any type of heart-rate-spiking activity not induced by ingesting another of God’s greatest creations has left your pal swollen and sore. And without a hint of sympathy. Quite right too.

Throughout English history, gout has been a sign of success – a sign of richness, both financially and dietary. Gout was an indication of nobility and grandeur. Poor people couldn’t afford gout. If you had a complete range of motion during the 1700s, you were a nobody.

I embraced gout. I knew the risks, and I lived the rewards. I wore it as a badge of honor, proudly refusing socks no matter the season to flash a bulbous ankle at any potential nubile conquest on a moment’s notice. Much in the same way, a man of higher insecurity and lower class might casually roll up a sleeve to subtly reveal his hidden gold Rolex.

Any good medical man will tell you that the type of sustenance that begets gout, like some twisted photosynthesis, is not required for the body to operate at optimum levels. Gone are the days we insisted meat must be consumed daily to remain in fighting shape. Certain modern-day hippy quacks will even swear a morning gin routine is bad for you now (make up your minds!). But gout is about excess. Too much of a good thing will render you limping and hobbling down a slow, painful road of existence like an elderly duck, before finally buckling under the pressure imposed from within like a stuffed Moulard.

Gout has set in at Stamford Bridge.

It is unmistakable. Dish after dish of rich, unnecessary cuisine is being flown in almost daily from all corners of the globe, with no expense spared.

“I feel like Portuguese today.”

”Have you tried the Felix, sir?”

”Yes, once. It danced briefly on the palette before ultimately under-whelming.”

“It’ll be better this time sir, I promise. We have a new chef.”

“Very well”.

The struggling blue leather belt wrapped snugly underneath the hulking waistline of Stamford Bridge is now succumbing to the need for a few extra courtesy notches to be chiselled out.

“I’ll take the centre-back and another left forward. Hold the striker.”

This era of carefree gluttony has been laid out by its hungriest diner—a 220-pound flank steak of a man raised on the affluent suburban plains of Bethesda, Maryland. Everybody’s favourite, Todd Boehly.

Some of the courses served up to Big Loud Todd this year have seemed ludicrously unnecessary, even for him. A dessert from Leicester?

As is usually the case with gout, it’s not all gravy. Sure, some putrid pleb might be impressed with the flagrant obscenity on display (cash flashing is all the rage these days), but all that spending and all that eating will catch up to BLT one day. And there are signs that day is already upon us.

The bloated gut of a 43-man squad has pushed Toddy B’s creaking belt to its dicey limit. Players are spilling out over the edge, violently firing the buttons from his hand-tailored, six-hundred-dollar shirts across the room like a bar shootout in a Western. And think of the heart! Lads born in blue, worthy of a testimonial at twenty-one, are being ripped from the Club’s chest without a second thought. Left ventricle? Shan’t be needing you! Adios, tricuspid valve! I’m sure Connor Gallagher’s new Mediterranean diet will be better for him in the long run anyway.

Even now, with the familiar steel kitchen doors closing on another transfer window dinner service, Boehly is still perusing the Petit fours.

“I’ve never had a Sancho before…”

But there is hope. Gout does not have to be permanent. Make the required nutritional alterations to intake a gentlemanly two and a half thousand calories a day (two thousand for all you greedy gals out there), holster the sauce, and in only a few days, improvements are noticeable. Hell, even during my most savage bouts, a few weeks of clean living had me skipping like a schoolboy once again.

But it’s a choice. It’s in your own hands. If you don’t want gout, you can be rid of it and live a painless, healthy life again. But if you can’t help but dip that greasy claw back into the cookie jar one more time, be prepared for a life of kidney failure, heart attacks, and strokes. And that’s before you even consider the poor brain. Depression’s unwelcome icy shoulder tap is never far behind, while chronic stress and anxiety can leave you a whimpering ghost, foetally curled in a rarely checked, dark corner, questioning the simplest of your own thoughts.

“Maybe we really did need Mike Penders.”

And don’t get me started on the open sores.

That’s the decision our friend Todd has to make. It’s not too late. Trim the fat, shed a few pounds, fix the heart, and we all live a long and happy life together. However, as Monty Python so memorably demonstrated in The Meaning of Life, some greedy men will always find room for one more after-dinner mint. After all, it’s only wafer-thin.

Matt and Hunter

TRANSFER FEATURES FROM F365:

👉 What every Premier League club must do before Friday’s transfer deadline

👉 Predicting ten players Premier League clubs will regret selling this summer

👉 Five Prem transfers to save deadline day include Man Utd signing No.6, Branthwaite to Liverpool

Maresca courting trouble

Maresca’s nauseating servility to his Clearlake overlords may end up hurting them in court.

He’s said: “All the players who in this moment are training apart will NOT get any minutes in case they stay”.

A barrister would argue this is a threat. That regardless of how severe a putative injury crisis may come, no bomb squad player would ever play, even if technically needed, in retaliation for having remained on the payroll.

Not clear yet how much of a tactical genius this “almost-Pep” is, but law school material he ain’t.

Radu Tomescu, Taiwan

Chiesa = The Flying Pork Barrel

With his pedigree, Chiesa could easily have the same impact and allow some rotation/injury filling at Pool. Or even the equivalent of what Trossard is doing for the Gunners right now. It would also give Liverpool a back-up front three of Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa. That ain’t too damn shabby.

And if it fails completely and utterly? 12mil is literally nothing in the game these days. Citeh spent 100mil of the then-Queens finest pounds on Grealish who doesn’t get a game for club or country 2 years later…..so yea, this one is worth the gamble compadres.

Patricio Del Toro

…Can’t lie, would’ve been made up if Anthony Gordon had done a Melwood lean (well, AXA lean now…) last month after giving the dirty PIF Toon a shimmy and the slip.

But if I’m even remotely circumspect about our transfer dealings (and you can be sure Michael Edwards et al absolutely are), it wouldn’t be reaching to say that Chiesa in and at a tidy £11M snip is cool, shrewd business. Liverpool are somewhat left wing-heavy in terms of the squad so to have someone who can now legitimately deputize in spells for a certain Egyptian makes the most basic of sense.

To me, this is a seemingly Shaqiri-like signing in terms of fee, optics and pedigree, and I believe Chiesa goes on to fashion a similar impact on Merseyside, which means exciting and occasionally game-changing substitute appearances between cup starts and perhaps the full 90 against some of the league’s lesser lights. Of course further injuries are the risk, but Mbappe could snap one tomorrow couldn’t he.

As it is, the Italian should be one of the first names off the bench with an eye to saving Salah’s legs, while injecting his own quality and hopefully resurrecting some of his form of years past. It’s low key. It’s logical. I quite like it.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (That big Georgian goalkeeper incoming isn’t too shabby either. This Means More gets derided sometimes but maybe the club’s true tagline should be Consistently Doing More With Less. That’s a belter, you love it.)

Chiesa: A poem

Off to Liverpool, Chiesa went,

From Juve, 10 million pounds spent,

But the Kop may recall,

Joe Cole’s rapid fall,

And soon all this hype will relent.

Oliver, London

Darwin’s Law

Confirmation that Darwin Nunez will only get an international 5 game ban for the crowd fight when with Uruguay, and Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur only a four-game ban. Seemingly mitigation given because there was a genuine threat to the safety of their families, who were attacked. (that, and that half the Uruguay side seemingly stormed the stands, so any substantial ban could have risked the entirety of their national team).

But bloody hell, I was expecting a lot longer; Something akin to Cantona’s season in the stands after Crystal Palace. I wonder if LFC were too, in that Slot has focussed on Jota to date.

Let’s hope Darwin emerges from this properly focussed, and hopefully tactically up to speed with what Slot wants. With his deleting his socials and the strop with Jurgen, I’d feared he was off and that would have been a great shame. He may never be the star striker LFC hoped, but he’s absolutely proved quality enough to get 20+ starts a year for a top side, as well as being a more than effective agent of chaos from the bench.

There are players you just get an irrational fondness for, and Darwin is one for me, alongside Sturridge and Vlad Smicer. I think their smiling has no small part in that. If Darwin has the same impact Smicer did for LFC, i’d be okay with that. Get your head down and learn Darwin; You could be a game changer during the winter fixture congestion.

Tom G

Signals are just things you want to see

I enjoyed the mail from Minty, LFC about City’s upcoming ‘115 charges’ hearing. Seeing as the hearing hasn’t taken place yet, I think Minty’s belief “there are definitely signals that give you a sense for what the outcome might be”, are more ‘what Minty hopes will happen’ rather than a portent of what will be.

As for Richard Masters not being at the Etihad in May being significant, well Mr Masters won’t be deciding the outcome, an independent committee will. So that’s about as relevant as me seeing City’s board members smiling at the Gundogan press conference and concluding that it’s a definite signal that City will win the case.

And as for drawing parallels with what happened to Forest, yes, Minty is (in his own words) speculating, because the two cases are entirely unrelated. And I’d like to remind Minty (again) that the Premier League won’t be deciding the outcome.

Minty also appears to be confusing ‘Lord Pannick’s desperate last throw of the dice’ with City’s stance on another entirely unrelated case, the one regarding the new APT rules. (Unless of course Minty has found Lord Pannick’s case notes that were negligently left on the bus, in which case he’s right and I’m wrong).

Finally, wanting to know why if City AREN’T guilty then why aren’t they demonstrating their innocence, well from what I can gather the plan is to do exactly that in front of the independent committee, …when the case is actually being heard. Like they did at the CAS hearing.

But other than that…yes, ‘definite signals’.

Michael The Bert

Bruno blasphemy

Just read Matt and Hunter’s mail on phasing out Fernandes. Bruh?!? That is the most ridiculous load of guff I’ve ever seen. Perhaps if we had a much more competent midfield and oh an actual player who puts the ball constantly into the net (I heard they call them ‘strikers’) then creativity and spark (chiefly orchestrated by the guy you are suggesting we phase out) wouldn’t be at its lowest ebb.

To think this team would work better without Fernandes is blasphemy, Mason Mount (lovely fella and workhorse) is not who we need right now. Just another good player in the wrong place/ time (think Fabregas at Barca). What we do need is a striker who won’t constantly get tweaked (twanged?) and won’t put his body in the wrong place at the right time (think Nani f***ing up that Ronaldo goal), a defensive midfielder (thank the gods Ugarte is signing) and a central defender who is not another Maguire impressionist or 2nd to Eric f***ing Dier. Let’s save the crazy talk for when we beat Liverpool this weekend.

Philip, Lagos (Long time F365 reader since they had the La Liga section called ‘Spanish thing’)

TRANSFER FEATURES FROM F365:

👉 What every Premier League club must do before Friday’s transfer deadline

👉 Predicting ten players Premier League clubs will regret selling this summer

👉 Five Prem transfers to save deadline day include Man Utd signing No.6, Branthwaite to Liverpool