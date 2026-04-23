Chelsea have laid the ‘groundwork’ for the shock appointment of Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle as ‘contact’ is made with their ‘leading candidate’ after Liam Rosenior was sacked on Wednesday.

BlueCo announced the club had ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss on Wednesday after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: Inside Rosenior’s Chelsea sacking: Glasses jokes, ‘the supply teacher’ and ‘the final straw’



Journalist Ben Jacobs name-checked ten managers, including Julian Nagelsmann, Andoni Iraola and Luis Enrique as he detailed the Chelsea process for finding a new manager.

BlueCo vowed to ‘undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment’ in the club statement revealing Rosenior’s departure from the club.

And our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed surprise candidate to take the reins, with ‘groundwork already carried out’ on Jaissle.

The 38-year-old, like Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Oliver Glasner, is a disciple of Ralf Rangnick and has been regarded by many as ‘the new Nagelsmann’ despite his own desire to brush off those comparisons.

Jaissle won 64 of his 92 games in charge of RB Salzburg, claiming two Austrian titles, before making the surprise move to Al-Ahli in 2023, winning the AFC Champions League title for the Saudi Pro League side last term.

TEAMtalk reveal that Jaissle is now ‘open to a return to European football’ and Chelsea are attracted to by ‘progressive coaching style and work within structured systems’.

Meanwhile, French outlet RMC Sport report that Chelsea have already ‘made contact’ with Andoni Iraola, who will be a free agent in the summer after turning down extension offers form Bournemouth, and was reported on Wednesday to be a ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Stamford Bridge.

A 2-2 draw with Leeds on Wednesday lifted Bournemouth above Chelsea into seventh place in the Premier League but Iraola refused to be drawn on speculation over a move to the Blues after the game.

When asked whether he would be open to speaking with Chelsea, he replied: “No, I think I said it when I announced I was not continuing here. For me, now, it’s about Bournemouth.

“Four games. We have an incredible position, (an) incredible fight (ahead).

“(This) past week, you were asking me about other clubs. I don’t know exactly which ones, but also, as a sign of respect for Bournemouth, I cannot talk right now about my future because it’s not what worries the Bournemouth supporters.”