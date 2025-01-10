Chelsea hatch Guehi transfer ‘masterplan’ with ‘makeweight’ in ‘swap deal’ amid Maresca ‘confirmation’
According to reports, Chelsea have hatched a ‘masterplan’ to sign Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi in a ‘swap deal’ this month.
Guehi progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but was sold to Crystal Palace for around £18m in 2021 after failing to make a single Premier League appearance for his boyhood club.
The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and has been linked with a big move elsewhere in recent months.
The Palace standout has been mooted as a potential Liverpool target, while Newcastle had several bids rejected for the centre-back in the summer.
Following Newcastle’s failure to sign Guehi, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the defender, who is being targeted after Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile suffered injuries. It has also been suggested that he is ‘keen” on a move back to Stamford Bridge.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has ‘confirmed’ his report on their interest in Guehi.
‘Enzo Maresca confirms exclusive story on Marc Guehi being on Chelsea list: “I like Marc, for sure… but he is not our player”.
‘“But I like the central defenders we have. It’s a normal situation when you have injuries that the speculation is there”.’
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is currently on loan at Crystal Palace and a report from The Daily Mail claims he features in Chelsea’s ‘masterplan’ to sign Guehi, though there are obstacles to overcome.
The report explains:
‘Chelsea’s plan to use Trevoh Chalobah as a makeweight in a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could stumble over wages.
‘Chelsea are interested in a swap deal involving Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Selhurst Park, and their former academy star Guehi.
‘Palace, who are unwilling to let Guehi leave cheaply this month despite the fact he has just 18 months left on his contract, would prefer a straight cash deal for their skipper.
‘But even if the Eagles would consider Chalobah as part of any departure for Guehi, it is understood there is some doubt that Palace would even be able to agree a salary package with him.
‘Chalobah’s wages are said to be at around £80,000 a week and while that is possible in Palace’s wage structure there is doubt over whether they could afford more if the player angles for an increase when moving clubs. Palace are open to signing Chalobah on a permanent deal but would rather that did not involve Guehi.’