Chelsea have a new king of Cobham – & he’s the brother of Europe’s best winger

Despite their commitment to purchasing quite literally every active footballer to exist, Chelsea somehow failed in their pursuit of Michael Olise.

A man who takes nonchalant gimmick to another level, the silky winger was the top target for every top club in the market for an attacker over the last few years.

Chelsea seemed to have personal terms wrapped up and a deal ready to complete for the longest time, until things went quiet and Bayern Munich swooped in to secure the France international’s signature this summer.

Read the article at Planet Football.