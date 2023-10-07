Chelsea ‘haven’t got what we deserved’ but Pochettino confident of turnaround after big win

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side “haven’t got what we deserved” in the opening stages of the season, but he’s confident they are “going to turn it round” after a big win over Burnley.

It’s not been the best of starts to the season for the Blues. After shelling around £400million in the summer, they’d have expected to be higher than 11th at the moment.

However, they’ve won just three league games, drawing two and losing the other three. They’ve largely struggled to score, hence the lack of positive results.

On their trip to Burnley, those issues did not seem to be present at all. Indeed, Chelsea filled their boots, scoring four goals and looking rather fluent going forwards.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Pochettino detailed his happiness at turning around a poor start, but one he didn’t feel his side deserved to have made.

“I’m so pleased because I think the players deserved the victory, we haven’t got what we deserved from the beginning of the season. But I think today was a solid performance,” he said.

“We conceded one goal and it was tough to break down Burnley’s structure. In the second half we dominated and fully deserved the result.”

The manager cited the youth of the team, but suggested the players are growing into their roles at the moment and things are on the up.

“It’s work and of course confidence. We are a young team, too many new players on the team so you have to build the confidence and the structure of the team,” he said.

“We are playing well but we need to improve and be more confident in front of goal. I am happy and at the moment we are building our confidence and three victories in the last three games is important for this young group.”

He also suggested that there is a lot of support from the owners, who, along with the manager, are happy with the direction things are going and are confident in the project at the club.

“The owners are really good with me from day one and the sporting director also. When we arrived there was already a plan for the season and we accepted to come but they are being so nice with me and they have respect in the way that we want to work,” Pochettino added.

“We are in a good way. Even when we did not get the good results, we were confident that we were going to turn it around in a positive way.”

