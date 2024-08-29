Chelsea haven’t ‘ruled out’ Aston Villa raid, with attacker ‘primary objective’ after doing ‘lot of work’

Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that Chelsea have not “ruled out” a move for Jhon Duran, with a striker signing the “primary objective” and the club having done a “lot of work” for the transfer earlier in the summer.

Duran has spent the summer looking for a way out of Aston Villa. He seemingly feels he is destined for more than the 23 games he played at Villa Park in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals.

West Ham were the latest club to attempt to sign him, with Duran even making the Hammers sign on social media to display his desire to move, but they decided to move for Niclas Fullkrug instead.

That was after Chelsea had reportedly agreed to sign Duran from Villa, but that fell through. In any case, the Blues, failing to get a deal for Victor Osimhen over the line just yet, could go back in for the Colombian striker, according to Sheth.

“I’m told by one source that going back for the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, that hasn’t been ruled out at this late stage, because they did quite a lot of work on that deal earlier on in the window, only for it not to happen,” Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

“So again, another one to keep an eye on, but the number nine situation would be the primary objective for Chelsea in the remaining couple of days of this window.”

It might be an easy enough move to pick up again for Chelsea, particularly given Villa are said to be open to letting Duran leave.

If they can sell him, it’s reported the Villans will look to land a former striker of theirs and Chelsea’s, Tammy Abraham, with a ‘hijack’ of AC Milan’s ongoing move being planned.

Duran is likely to be a backup option to Osimhen, but the Blues could yet snare him. Fabrizio Romano has reported that they are in ‘active talks’ and there is a contract on the table which the Nigerian could be happy with.

