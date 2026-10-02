Chelsea are felt to be “high on the list” of clubs going after a Liverpool star who recently had public complaints about his situation with the Reds.

The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in the summer and didn’t get a replacement through the door. They thought they were signing Lamine Camara from Monaco, who reneged on the agreement in the final hour of the summer window.

Chelsea remain linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the January window, while Liverpool in fact look the likeliest to sign Camara now.

But the Blues could hit back by snatching a midfielder from Anfield, as Mick Brown has revealed Alexis Mac Allister is in sight at Chelsea.

He told Football Insider: “Alexis Mac Allister is always spoken about very highly at Liverpool and elsewhere.

“He might not be the type of player who is in the starting XI every week without fail, he can go through poor spells, but he is somebody who you’d want in your squad.

“From a Liverpool point of view, if they’re not going to offer him a new contract and he’s coming out and speaking about that, they might think it’s best to move him on.

“So when you look at what clubs might be interested, Chelsea are certainly high on that list, and he would be a good fit for them.

“They need a new midfielder, they lost Enzo Fernandez, and Mac Allister ticks a lot of boxes for them because he has got that bite and aggression to his game.

“Plus, he’s got plenty of experience in the Premier League which will be important especially mid-way through the season, so it’s definitely something I can see happening.”

Alexis Mac Allister on Real Madrid radar

Mac Allister recently publicly complained that Liverpool had not handed him a new contract, and has been linked with some big clubs following that.

Real Madrid have consistently been mentioned in regards to the Argentine, and a report on their interest suggests he’s decided to leave Liverpool at the end of his deal.

Further to that, it’s said Real are closely monitoring the midfielder, who has options for the future.

There’s a suggestion they could offload Aurelien Tchouameni, which would open up a space in their midfield for Mac Allister.

But if he is to leave when his contract is up, he’ll be waiting until 2028.

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