Chelsea hijack: Arsenal, Man Utd blow amid part ex claim as Pochettino’s side ‘race’ to sign £60m star

According to reports, Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Amadou Onana from Premier League rivals Everton.

The Toffees edged out West Ham United to sign Onana from Ligue Un side Lille during the 2022 summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £33m.

The Belgium international has proven to be a brilliant signing for Everton as he shone for the Premier League side as they avoided relegation last season.

His performances this season have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs and he has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent days.

Over the weekend, Football Insider claimed Arsenal are ‘exploring a potential deal for the midfielder this winter’ but Everton ‘do not want to lose him and have slapped a £60m asking price’ on him.

It’s since been reported by Football Transfers that talks between Everton and Man Utd for Onana have been ‘initiated’. To help to make a deal happen, the Red Devils are said to be willing to offer Scott McTominay to their rivals in a part exchange deal after the Toffees were linked with the Scotland international in the summer.

They are not alone in pursuing Onana, though. Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad Sport (via The Metro) claim Chelsea are also ‘keeping tabs’ on Onana and have ‘joined the race’ to sign him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has claimed Onana is “appreciated” by Arsenal and he could potentially replace Thomas Partey.

“I’m aware there have been some big claims being made about Arsenal intensifying negotiations to sign Amadou Onana from Everton. Of course this has some Gunners fans excited, but I’m afraid it’s not quite the information I have for the moment,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“My understanding is that Onana has always been one of the players appreciated by Arsenal but I don’t have more concrete updates than that just yet. Let’s see in the next days what happen, but for Arsenal it remains time to discuss internally before making concrete bids.

“We know Arsenal have issues in midfield because Thomas Partey has barely played this season due to injury. Onana is a fine talent who could offer something similar in midfield, but it’s still early to know what will happen with Onana, and also with Partey.

“If you remember in the summer, Partey was already considered as candidate for sale until end of June, but then Mikel Arteta decided to keep him; so anything can happen there in the summer. For now it’s very quiet, as he’s injured now so there are no concrete updates so far.”