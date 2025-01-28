According to reports, Chelsea’s interest in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko could ‘force’ Arsenal to make an offer for their top target this month.

Sesko has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the past couple of years as he’s emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

Arsenal made him their top target before the 2024/25 campaign, though they missed out as he decided to pen a contract extension to commit his future to RB Leipzig.

Despite this, Sesko – who has 14 goals in 27 appearances this season – is expected to leave RB Leipzig before next season as he reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the Bundesliga outfit.

The Gunners were initially expected to wait until the summer to sign a new striker, but Gabriel Jesus’ injury could force them into the market. This setback has left head coach Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only fit centre-forward.

A recent report claimed Sesko has “picked” Arsenal, but Chelsea’s lingering interest could also make the Gunners move now as journalist Fraser Fletcher in a report for our pals TEAMtalk claims they are set to ‘choose between’ the 21-year-old and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

It is noted that ‘concrete talks’ have taken place with Chelsea ‘expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit of a forward after recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace’. Regarding Sesko, the report claims.

‘Sources have confirmed that Chelsea have been in constant contact with the agents of RB Leipzig striker Sesko, who have been in attendance at Stamford Bridge recently. The Blues have made it clear to Sesko’s entourage that he would be a key player if he joins them. ‘Sesko is also a long-term target for Arsenal and they have also held talks with his agents over a potential deal. The Gunners believe they are in a strong position to sign the Slovenian international, after they approached him last summer. ‘TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are considering a bid for Sesko before the end of the January window and if they do submit one, that could force Arsenal into making an offer of their own.’

It is also noted that their move for Sesko ‘could depend on if they sign Tel’.