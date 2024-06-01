Chelsea hijack Newcastle move for Man Utd target as Romano claims Maresca’s first signing is close

Chelsea are closing in on Enzo Maresca’s first signing as manager with “negotiations at final stages” for Tosin Adarabioyo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are reportedly in advanced talks to appoint Leicester City boss Maresca, the 44-year-old Italian who until last summer was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

Maresca has since guided the Foxes back into the Premier League at the first attempt following relegation 12 months ago, with the style of football also impressing the Chelsea hierarchy, who are seeking a successor to Mauricio Pochettino.

The departure of Pochettino shocked many after their brilliant end to the Premier League season, which saw Chelsea finish sixth in the league table.

Chelsea have spent around £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the Premier League club in May 2022 and Pochettino seemed to be finally moulding the players into a decent team.

But there are set to be more incomings this summer with transfer expert Romano insisting that Chelsea are now on the verge of beating Newcastle to the signing of Fulham defender Adarabioyo – who has also been linked with Man Utd – on a free transfer.

Romano wrote on X: “Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, negotiations at final stages. Newcastle have been working on Tosin deal for weeks but #CFC now clear favorites, cautious until it’s sealed. Tosin to be first signing for Enzo Maresca, if all goes to plans.”

Chelsea’s place in the Europa Conference League was confirmed after Man Utd beat Man City in the FA Cup final last weekend and football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley insists it “will actually be a hindrance for them” next season.

Plumley said: “Being in the UEFA Conference League will actually be a hindrance for them. They’re now going to be on UEFA’s radar for the new financial sustainability regulations that they’ll have to be mindful of, but they’re not even reaping the rewards of taking in the money on offer in the Champions League.

“It would have arguably been better for them to not make Europe at all than qualifying for the Conference League – the money on offer isn’t big at all.

“It’s a very high-risk strategy on a business level. That’s been apparent from day one. If you’re employing a high risk and high-cost strategy, then you need the revenue and income to counteract it, and the Champions League is where all that money is.

“Most of the English clubs take £70m-£80m a year from the competition, whereas the reward for a deep run in the Europa League is around £20m per year.

“It will affect their ability to spend this summer for sure – there will need to be more outgoings first before any incomings.”