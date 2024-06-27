According to reports, Chelsea target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall already has an ‘agreement’ to sign for Premier League rivals Brighton in a ‘swap deal’.

The talented midfielder was a key player for Leicester City last season as he grabbed 12 goals and 14 assists for the Championship winners.

Leicester’s successful season in the Championship has caught the attention of onlookers as head coach Enzo Maresca has left to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

The Foxes are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, so they are expected to sell one or two valuable players in the coming days.

Dewsbury-Hall is one of their most valuable assets and on Thursday afternoon, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Chelsea have ‘contacted’ Leicester to ‘express their interest’ in the 25-year-old.

He added: ‘No formal offer has been made yet but the 25-year-old is believed to be keen only on a move to Stamford Bridge if he is to leave his boyhood club. His contract at King Power Stadium runs until 2027.

‘Dewsbury-Hall is seen as a perfect fit for the style of football Chelsea want to play under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in charge earlier this summer.

‘Brighton held talks over signing Dewsbury-Hall in January but a move never progressed.’

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since backed up Tomasz Włodarczyk’s report, claiming Brighton and Leicester have “agreed on a swap deal”. This would see Dewsbury-Hall sign for the Seagulls, while Jakub Moder would head in the other direction.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton and Leicester City agreed on a swap deal. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton and Jakub Moder to Leicester.

“Medical already booked for both! Moder also gave the green light as per @wlodar85. But then Chelsea inquired about Dewsbury-Hall… no bid, yet.”

PSR rules are also impacting Chelsea, but they are active in the transfer market and are also being linked with Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

Romano has also offered an update on Murillo, claiming Chelsea face competition from Serie A giants Juventus in the race to sign him.

“After Chelsea yesterday, also Juventus have inquired about the conditions of the deal for Murillo,” Romano said.

“Nottingham Forest, approached to discuss Brazilian CB who’s in the list of several top clubs.

“Expensive and difficult one as #NFFC already sold Niakhaté to OL today.”

