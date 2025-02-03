According to reports, AC Milan are working on signing Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea, who want an obligation to buy included in the deal.

Chelsea signed Felix from Atletico Madrid for £42million last summer but the Portuguese forward has found Premier League minutes very hard to come by.

The signing raised eyebrows at the time due to the Blues’ strong attacking depth.

It is not surprising that this transfer has not worked out and Felix could depart Chelsea only six months after he joined them permanently.

Italian giants AC Milan are ‘in talks’ to sign Felix, according to Sky Sports, with the 25-year-old in attendance for Sunday’s derby against Inter at the San Siro.

Transfer journalist Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea – who are sixth in the Premier League – are keen for Milan to include an obligation to buy.

“AC Milan are in talks to sign Chelsea forward Joao Felix,” he said. “Milan have held an interest in Joao Felix throughout the transfer window.

“The Portugal international is said to be in Italy and was watching Sunday’s Milan derby at the San Siro.

“Sky in Italy report Chelsea are only open to a loan with an obligation to buy.

“Joao Felix is unlikely to join Aston Villa in this window after the club’s president of football operations Monchi confirmed their interest last week.”

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello says the Serie A giants’ pursuit of Felix has officially entered ‘hot hours’.

He wrote on social media: ‘Milan is trying to actually take Joao Felix. The Rossoneri are waiting for an opening from Chelsea. Hot hours.

‘The choice is given by the desire of [Sergio] Conceiçao to have an extra element in attack and that can give him the possibility to better manage the options in midfield’.

Back to Sky Sports and journalist Jamie Weir is at Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Weir says incoming transfers are unlikely after Chelsea decided not to advance their interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

“In terms of incomings, it looks like it is going to be a quiet day for Chelsea,” he said.

“The name of Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho continues to tumble around, but there have been no advanced talks between the clubs over him.

“But today is going to be a day of departures for Chelsea, and of course, there’s a match to look forward to tonight as the Blues host West Ham.”

