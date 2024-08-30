According to reports, Chelsea have failed to strike a deal with Serie A giants Napoli to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

The Premier League outfit have been the biggest spenders in Europe this summer, but they still lack a world-class striker.

It’s been widely reported that Osimhen has been Chelsea’s top target this summer but they have faced competition from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the race to sign the Napoli star.

In previous windows, Osimhen has been priced out of a move elsewhere and there is still a release clause in his contract worth around £110m.

However, Napoli have been more open to letting Osimhen leave this summer than in previous windows as former Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukkau has been signed to replace him.

Al-Ahli initially appeared as the likely destination for Osimhen as they agreed on a deal with Napoli, but they have turned their attention to signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney. This decision was made as the Nigeria forward kept his options open as he was waiting for Chelsea to make their move.

Despite this, a deal has not been reached between Chelsea and Napoli, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol saying the Premier League giants are ‘resigned to not signing him’.

He explained: “Chelsea are resigned to not signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

“The Blues made a final offer for the Napoli striker this evening but are still awaiting a response.

“With 20 minutes to go until the window closes, Osimhen is now not expected to move to Stamford Bridge.”

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins meanwhile claims Osimhen ‘will stay in Naples’ unless there is a ‘turnaround in Saudi Arabia’.

He claimed: ‘Despite a salary offer of 155,000 euros per week, Victor Osimhen will not join Chelsea and will remain in Naples, where the 26-year-old Nigerian striker is under contract until 2026.

‘Unless there is a turnaround in the Saudi championship (the transfer window closes on Monday), the former Lille player will spend the season with the Neapolitans.’

Fabrizio Romano added: “Deal completely OFF for Victor Osimhen. No agreement with Chelsea and #CFC delegation now leaving Napoli.

“If nothing happens from Saudi next 3 days, Osimhen will stay at Napoli but he’s NOT gonna be part of the first team squad. Relationship currently completely broken.”