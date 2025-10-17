One journalist has explained how Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo changing agents could impact his future at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo has been one of Enzo Maresca’s standout players as they’ve had a mixed start to the season with three wins, two draws and two defeats in their first seven Premier League matches.

The Ecuador international recently posted a social media statement announcing his split from agent Manuel Sierra with Chelsea midfielder Caicedo claiming he had ‘now appointed people he can trust’.

Caicedo’s social media statement read: “Chelsea Football Club star Moises Caicedo has separated from and is no longer represented by his former agent, Manuel Sierra, of Football Division Worldwide, and he is not represented by Ali Barat of Epic.

“The contract ended on August 14, 2025, and the player has now appointed people he can trust.”

Caicedo moved to Chelsea from Brighton in a deal worth around £115m in August 2023 in one of the biggest deals in Premier League history.

There are always rumours that a good player like Caicedo could leave but Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists the change of agent doesn’t currently impact his future at Chelsea.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’ll have any immediate impact on Caicedo‘s future.

“Obviously, maybe he’s looking after his own personal things if he is changing agents or whatever.

“Chelsea are very relaxed about the situation. They don’t think any upheaval on changing agents will have any effect on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. He’s under contract until 2031.

“He’s a key man and ends up in Maresca’s plans as well. He’s been arguably Chelsea’s best player this season.

“They saw him as being key for Chelsea going forward in the future. That hasn’t changed.

“It would take a huge, big money offer to even convince Chelsea to let Moises Caicedo go. But as I said, he’s so important to them.

“Chelsea aren’t even considering that and the player is happy at Chelsea, there’s no doubt about that.

“I don’t think any of this stuff off the pitch will have any influence on what happens to him on the pitch and it won’t change Chelsea’s stance on him either.”

Chelsea boss Maresca revealed on Friday that Cole Palmer will be out for another six weeks in order to make sure the England international returns “fully fit”.

Maresca told a pre-match press conference: “I was wrong. Unfortunately, he has to be out probably six more weeks. This is the update.

“We are trying just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back, he is fully fit.”