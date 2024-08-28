According to reports, Chelsea are set to reach an agreement with Victor Osimhen over contract terms as they have been tipped to submit a ‘permanent bid’.

Chelsea are the biggest spenders in Europe this summer but they still lack a world-class striker.

The Blues are expected to sign a new forward before the summer transfer window closes on Friday night.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been mooted as a target this summer, but Osimhen also remains a concrete option.

Napoli declined last season but Osimhen stood out as their star performer as he grabbed 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances.

The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent windows but he has previously been priced out of a move elsewhere.

There is currently a £110m release clause in Osimhen’s contract but Napoli are open to negotiating a compromise as the forward is pushing to leave and they have lined up Belgium international Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.

Last week, it was revealed that Napoli has agreed to sell Osimhen to Al Ahli for around 65 million euros, but his agent has implied that he wants to carry on playing in Europe.

Roberto Calenda said: “Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE.

He added: “Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d’Or. There is a need for respect and balance.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Osimhen, with Napoli “under the impression a permanent bid will arrive following fresh meetings”.

He added: “Italian club believe their drop in asking price has persuaded Chelsea to pursue a non-temporary formula. #CFC will only proceed on strict terms and are in a stronger position since PSG, who Osimhen has agreed terms with, have not restarted talks to date.

“Osimhen can become one of the top earners at Chelsea, but has to accept the incentive-driven wage structure. Otherwise Chelsea will move on to other targets.

“Al-Ahli continue talks as well, despite Osimhen’s agent implying the Nigerian striker wanted to stay in Europe. And Al-Ahli still working on Ivan Toney, who has agreed terms. No fee accepted by Brentford yet.”

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti had even better news for Chelsea supporters on Tuesday night as he claimed a “general understanding on personal terms” has been “reached” with Osimhen. The reporter also said the forward is no longer a target for the Saudi Pro League.

“The English club are ready to discuss a proposal with #Napoli for the striker.

“A move to Saudi Arabia is not an option, as the teams interested are no longer in the race.”

He later added: “To date, no 🇸🇦 club is in the race for #Osimhen, confirmed.

“Something could change after the market closes in 🇪🇺 – in case of no agreement between #Napoli and #Chelsea – as the Saudi session will remain open but, as of now, Victor is no longer a target for the #SPL.”