Ian Wright tells Chelsea to ‘fix up’ as he slams Blues for ’embarrassing’ decision

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was shocked to find out Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez had been given the captaincy at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

The decision to make him skipper came just a month after the 23-year-old posted a video of himself and some Argentina team-mates singing a derogatory song about French players of African origin in the wake of his side’s Copa America victory earlier this month.

Chelsea decided to take no further action against Fernandez after the player made a voluntary contribution to an anti-discrimination charity.

Fernandez wore the captain’s armband in Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday with club captain Reece James suspended for the match.

Enzo Maresca’s decision has led to criticism and Arsenal legend Wright couldn’t believe his eyes when Fernandez led Chelsea out at the weekend.

Speaking on his Wright’s House podcast, the former Arsenal striker said: “Chelsea man, oh my god. Fix up yourselves. What are they doing? There’s no way that man deserves the captaincy. It’s embarrassing.”

Wright added: “Can I just speak about it for a second? About his performances since coming in.

“Yes, in the World Cup you have to say he was outstanding. I’ve not seen him kick a ball in anger since then for Chelsea that makes me think this guy will one day be the captain.

“He’s not putting those kind of performances in, even before the chant stuff. This guy has done nowhere near enough to be the captain of that club.

“And they make him captain? That tells me everything you need to know about Chelsea.”

Maresca defended his decision to make Fernandez captain in the wake of their loss to Manchester City as “all of us make mistakes”.

The new Chelsea boss told reporters: “Enzo is one of the captains of this team, he is not the only one. We have Reece [James], we have some more captains.

“The reason why is I can see his teammates recognise him, like a reference, as a captain, and he was already captain in the preseason when we changed Reece in the game.

“All of us make mistakes. It’s important to recognise Enzo did a mistake, recognised the mistake and it’s finished.

“I don’t know about you, but I did some mistakes in the past and I recognised. As a human being, if you do a mistake and you recognise, you are not going to be punished for life.

“Enzo did a mistake, recognised. For me, he is one of the references and I have nothing to add.”

Maresca has had to take some tough decisions already this season with Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell among the players training away from the first team.

But new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists that the Chelsea players respect Maresca for his honesty.

“I think people respect him for (his honesty),” Dewsbury-Hall said.

“As a player you want to have clarity in terms of what’s happening and he (Maresca) is certainly a person that gives you that. I don’t think you can have any complaints on that side.

“I think it would cause more upset in any aspect of life if you’re not honest with people. The fact that he is is a good thing.”