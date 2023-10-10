Chelsea icon Eden Hazard officially announces retirement from football at the age of 32

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.

The Belgian left Real Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season and despite links with several European clubs, he did not join a new team over the summer.

Hazard, who was arguably one of the best players in the world during his time with Chelsea, has now taken to social media to announce his retirement from football.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Hazard began his professional career with Lille in 2007, quickly becoming a fan favourite and leading them to a league-and-cup double in 2011. He scored 20 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games in his final season in France.

The winger was chased by Manchester City and Manchester United in 2012 but opted to join Chelsea.

There, he made 352 appearances in all competitions, scoring an incredible 110 goals and making 92 assists, helping the London club to six major honours including two Premier League titles.

Hazard was sold to Real Madrid in 2019 for a then club-record fee of £130m, but never really replicated the form he showed at Chelsea at the Bernabeu, and he struggled massively with injuries.

He made 76 appearances in four years with Los Blancos, netting seven goals and laying on 12 assists.

Hazard ends his career as a Belgium legend after being a key part of their so-called ‘golden generation,’ which saw them earn a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

Chelsea fans will remember him as a legend, after he regularly produced magic during his iconic seven-year stint with the Blues.

