Christopher Nkunku has been told that Arsenal is the right place for him

Chelsea icon Florent Malouda has told a current Blues forward that a transfer to Arsenal would be good if he’s to move as the rival club is the “right place to go”.

There is often a big turnover of players at Chelsea, with the last two owners happy to spend big. It already seems that Todd Boehly has some big ideas for the coming summer, with some huge names linked.

As such, sales will undoubtedly be made, and Christopher Nkunku seems he’ll be one of the first players out of the door.

It’s been suggested Chelsea will let the saleable forward go, as his move from RB Leipzig has not worked out. Recently, it was suggested that a number of Premier League sides were interested in him.

Premier League champions Liverpool and second-placed club Arsenal are among them. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also been heavily linked with him, and Chelsea icon Malouda has told Nkunku where he should go if he is to leave.

“Arsenal or Bayern Munich would be the right kind of place for him to go, but I’m not sure he should leave Chelsea. Personally, I like him as a player, as a person. I would love for him to fight and to prove what he showed in the beginning,” he told Racing Tipster.

“I think it’s more a mental aspect that he needs to work on a little bit, like Jadon Sancho. Moving clubs, it’s sometimes running away from what you have to adjust. He’s used to the Bundesliga, but at Bayern, there would be competition too. So for me he has more things to improve.

“But it’s like he kind of gave up mentally, and that’s what he needs to adjust. But yeah, Bayern Munich or Arsenal would be good clubs for him to continue to progress and, and most important is to prepare for the World cup coming next year.”

Whether Nkunku has much of a say where he ends up remains to be seen. He could reject personal terms with a club he’s sold to, but it looks likely that Chelsea will indeed be selling.

With the Frenchman having played less than 1000 minutes in the Premier League this season – most of them coming when Nicolas Jackson was injured – he might well be put in a better situation if he is to move on.

