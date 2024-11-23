Chelsea ‘identify’ £33m signing in Arsenal boost after ‘giving up’ on Arteta’s ‘dream’ transfer target

According to reports, Chelsea have ‘identified’ Ipswich Town standout Liam Delap as a potential signing ahead of the winter transfer window.

Chelsea were Europe’s biggest spender in the summer but they still missed out on top striker target Victor Osimhen.

The Premier League giants lacked a world-class striker last season and picked out Osimhen as their preferred target.

Unlike in previous windows, this transfer looked possible in the summer as Serie A giants Napoli reduced their demands and signed Romelu Lukaku to replace the Nigeria international.

Despite this, Chelsea failed to reach an agreement with Napoli and did not sign an alternative. Osimhen eventually secured an underwhelming alternative transfer as he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

There is understood to be a ‘break clause’ in Osimhen’s loan deal and this could open the door to a Premier League move in the winter.

A report from the I claims the idea of ‘resurrecting a deal for Osimhen at some point in the next 12 months hasn’t been written off entirely’, but ‘they are ready to look at younger alternatives who fit more readily into their wage structure and Delap is one of those’.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Derby County but joined Manchester City in 2019. He only made six senior appearances for the Premier League holders before he was sold in the summer.

The England U21 international impressed during his loan spell at Championship outfit Hull City last term and decided to pursue a summer exit so he could play regularly away from the Etihad.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town fended off competition to sign Delap from Man City for around £20m in the summer and he’s made a stunning start to this campaign. He has six goals in his 12 appearances across all competitions.

A recent report claimed Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a £33m move to sign Delap, but Chelsea have also ‘identified’ him as a possible signing.

‘Chelsea are keen on Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has emerged as a forward target after rating exceptionally highly on their advanced transfer metrics. ‘Delap has made a sensational impact at the start of his first season as a Premier League starter, scoring six goals in 11 games for a team that have only won once so far this term. But that only hints at the threat he has posed for Kieran McKenna’s team, with recruitment sources noting his movement, physical threat and acceleration as part of the reason why he is attracting interest from top sides. ‘Delap left Manchester City in the summer – the club have inserted a buy-back clause along with a sell-on in a deal worth around £20m – but that transfer was more a case of City being unable to offer him the first team opportunities he needed rather than writing off the 21-year-old. ‘So it will be little surprise at the Etihad that he has being performing so well and attracting interest from Premier League rivals.’

Chelsea’s reported interest in Delap comes as they have ‘given up’ on signing Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, who is said to be Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream signing’.