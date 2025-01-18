Chelsea identify ‘loophole’ to spark ‘cut-price’ Guehi transfer amid fresh ‘feeling’ on ‘coaxing’ Palace

According to reports, a transfer ‘loophole’ could lead to Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi returning to former club Chelsea in a ‘cut-price’ January deal.

Guehi progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but failed to establish himself as a regular for his boyhood club.

The talented defender joined Crystal Palace for around £18m after he shone while on loan at Championship outfit Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has subsequently emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League and he was one of the top performers at last summer’s European Championships.

The 2023/24 campaign was a breakout season for Guehi as his performances fuelled reports linking him with several Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United failed with rejected summer bids for Guehi and this could lead to him re-joining Chelsea this month or in the summer.

READ: A timeline of the highest-paid Premier League players ever, from £10k Barnes to half-a-million Haaland



Chelsea have surpassed expectations this season as they have emerged as a potential contender for the Premier League title, but they are lacking a top-tier centre-back and Guehi would be a great addition.

Guehi’s current contract is due to expire in 2026, so Palace are likely to cash in on their prized asset this year if they cannot come to terms over an extension.

Palace had Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan at the start of this season, but he has been recalled by his parent club.

Despite this, a report from The Daily Mail claims ‘talks have been ongoing’ regarding Guehi’s potential move to Chelsea and a transfer ‘loophole’ could lead to a ‘cut-price’ transfer.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea make contact over Garnacho as they look to hijack ‘very likely’ Man Utd transfer

👉 Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Spurs all have some ‘dream squad number’ availability – Man Utd next?

👉 Rio Ferdinand brands Chelsea star Cole Palmer ‘rude’ and ‘out of order’ after Bournemouth draw

The report explains: