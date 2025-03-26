According to reports, Chelsea is set to make a ‘decision’ on permanently signing Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho ‘in the coming days’.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd following his £73m move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The Man Utd winger’s highly publicised fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag contributed to his exit. He joined Chelsea last summer after spending the end of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Dortmund.

The England international joined Chelsea on loan and this deal included an obligation to buy clause for a fee of around £25m.

This is set to be activated if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season, but it’s emerged that they can opt out of this deal by paying Man Utd a penalty fee of £5m.

Sancho enjoyed a strong start to this season, but his form has dipped in recent months and Chelsea are yet to confirm whether his move will be made permanent.

However, a new report from Football Insider claims Chelsea have hatched a two-part plan as they are ‘likely’ to ‘trigger the Sancho obligation and then immediately sell him’.

It is also noted that a ‘return to Germany is on the cards’ after Sancho reportedly submitted a ‘transfer request’ to re-join Dortmund this summer.

‘The Blues are set to make a decision about Sancho’s future in the coming days, as his £25million move could be cancelled with a £5million payment to Man United. ‘However, it now looks likely that the 25-year-old will make the permanent move to Stamford Bridge before he could immediately be sold on.’

