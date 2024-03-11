Chelsea make ‘important offer’ for new manager as Pochettino makes plea to fans

Chelsea have made contact with Girona boss Michel as Maurcio Pochettino comes under increasing pressure to save his job, according to reports.

After the Blues struggled last season under other managers, Pochettino has struggled to improve their results or performances a great deal this campaign.

Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Michel?

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table – one place above where they finished the last campaign – ahead of their Monday night clash against Newcastle United.

And that has seen pressure grow on Pochettino’s position with the Chelsea board set to judge him at the end of the season.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently listed several managers who Chelsea could be taking a look at ahead of a possible change of manager in the summer.

Jacobs said: “Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui could be looked at, and even 46-year-old Eddie Howe should he leave Newcastle.

“A Thomas Tuchel return is unlikely, even though the current Bayern boss is a free agent this summer. Tuchel’s return would prove very popular amongst the fanbase, but his exit in September 2022 was down to not being deemed a strategic or personality fit rather than based on football reasons alone.

“Behdad Eghbali, in particular, would need to change his mind on Tuchel and tweak the highly collaborative model to suit Tuchel’s needs and style. It’s not thought this will happen.

“There is some talk of a Jose Mourinho return as well, which would be another PR win, but several of Chelsea’s hierarchy feel the move could back-fire in the long term.”

But Spanish newspaper AS claims that Chelsea – who have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 – have made an ‘important offer’ to Girona boss Michel.

The west London outfit is ‘not at all satisfied with the work of Mauricio Pochettino and has set its eyes on’ the La Liga coach with Chelsea now looking to make a deal happen.

Chelsea’s interest ‘even led them to travel to Spain recently to convey to Michel first-hand their desire to have him next season’ but the Girona boss decided to ‘slam the door on that proposal’.

Instead, there are predictions that his ‘next destination is the Etihad Stadium bench’ when Pep Guardiola eventually decides to leave Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino makes a plea for fans ‘to understand’

Chelsea boss Pochettino has now made a plea to fans and the media to “understand” that he is part of a “new Chelsea” and that patience is required.

Pochettino said: “If you are going to judge us analysing the situation comparing it with the past of Chelsea, for sure, no one is going to succeed. It’s new Chelsea now.

“The fans are not going to love another coach any more than me. It’s new project, people need to understand.”

Answering speculation on another manager replacing him at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino added: “If the players believe that with another coach they can do better, maybe they can talk with the owner or sporting director.

“Do you see me worried about this? No. Is it a problem of attitude? No. You can see in the way they behave that they are behind us. Of course there is no doubt.

“They are doing everything to try to win. And to try to give their best. There is no doubt about that.”