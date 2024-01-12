Chelsea in Brazil to pay €60m release clause for 16-year-old winger amid ‘very serious’ interest

Chelsea are prepared to pay a mammoth €60million for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian after the club’s representatives travelled to Sao Paulo, according to reports.

Estevao, also known as ‘Messinho’, has impressed for Brazilian side Palmeiras and has been strongly linked with Chelsea and Barcelona.

He has a big release clause in his contract and it looks like the Blues are willing to pay it to beat the Blaugrana in the race for Messinho’s signature.

Spanish outlet Sport reported on Friday evening that Chelsea ‘are the best placed’ to land the teenage winger with Barcelona yet to make a move to land him.

Xavi currently has different priorities and is more likely to pursue a defensive midfielder in the winter transfer window and the Barca boss feels confident he will have money to spend in the summer.

A little later on, the same outlet said Chelsea have representatives in Brazil to close a deal.

The report says Mauricio Pochettino’s side ‘intends’ to pay the €60m (£51.5million) release clause in Estevao’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain – who were also apparently interested – ‘out of the running’.

It is claimed that the deal could cost as much as €75m, with commissions included.

Chelsea’s interest in Estevao is ‘very serious’ and technical director Laurence Stewart is ‘accompanied by another executive’ in Sao Paulo, where they have met Palmeiras president Leila Pereira.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea tried to negotiate a smaller fee but Pereira ‘remained firm’ as they ‘are in no hurry to part ways’ with the wonderkid.

As a result, the Blues representatives returned to London knowing the only way to land Estevao is to pay the release clause.

Chelsea have enjoyed the Brazilian market since Todd Boehly bought the club in 2022.

They have also been linked with Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo, who is closing in on a move to PSG.

READ MORE: All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window