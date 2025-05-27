Chelsea are reportedly discussing the signing of an Argentina international from a Premier League rival, who has caught the eye due to a number of factors.

The Blues have confirmed Champions League football for the first time since 2022-23. Indeed, they finished fourth in the Premier League, after a sixth-placed finish last term and a woeful season in which they came 12th the campaign prior.

But with the demands of a higher level of European football than they have had this season, they’ll need a similar squad size, but perhaps with some better players to ensure their rotation can deal with playing a lot of football against top teams.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are eager to strengthen their depth, particularly in the midfield. As a result, they are keeping their eye on Brighton’s Valentin Barco, who has played once for Argentina.

Brighton man Barco has spent the second half of the season out on loan with Strasbourg, where he has played mostly as a midfielder, despite spending the majority of his short career up to that point as a left-back.

Barco registered two assists in 14 games for Strasbourg, and it’s said he has impressed with mature performances and versatility, with Chelsea admiring him for those.

That he can play in a few positions makes him a valuable asset in multiple systems, and he’s caught the Blues’ attention due to his ball retention, positional fluidity and high pressing.

At 20, and having already played once for Argentina, Barco aligns with Chelsea’s transfer policy, as a young, high-potential player who can be developed.

It’s reported that the Blues will continue to track the Brighton man closely, and might decide to pursue a deal once the transfer window opens.

If signed, Barco would become one of a number of players prised away from Brighton by Chelsea in recent seasons. Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella were each signed from the Seagulls, with varying success rates.

Caicedo and Cucurella are both now seen as some of the best players in their respective positions in the Premier League.

However, no player made more errors leading to goals than Sanchez in the Premier League this season, and a report has suggested Chelsea ‘could be tempted to sell’ the Spaniard this summer.

In any case, Barco looks a talented player who could become a helpful asset for the Blues in a number of positions.

