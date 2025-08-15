Chelsea could see stars both leave to and join from the Bundesliga soon

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are underway for a Chelsea man to join Bayern Munich, which should open up a move for the Blues to sign a Bundesliga talent.

Chelsea have had big plans for this summer, and have seen a lot of them come to fruition. They have so far signed eight players, and that’s been made possible by the sales of 10 others.

More sales are expected, with more signings to follow.

Indeed, Christopher Nkunku has long been on the chopping block at Chelsea. A number of clubs have been linked with the forward, and Bayern Munich currently seem the most likely to land him.

It has been reported of late that he has approved a move to Bayern, and transfer insider Romano has added more information off the back of that.

He has reiterated that the Chelsea man is keen on the move to the Bundesliga giants, with initial talks beginning when Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr asked for Kingsley Coman.

The Blues are persisting that Nkunku must leave on a permanent deal, and Romano has stated that talks are ‘underway’ to find a solution to the transfer.

Nkunku is believed to have many suitors, though, with former club RB Leipzig still interested in him, though for a loan, which Chelsea do not want.

Romano has also suggested that the exit of Nkunku will be crucial for an inbound transfer at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, he stated it will be necessary for Chelsea to accelerate their pursuit of Xavi Simons, from Leipzig. The Bundesliga forward is said to be waiting for the Blues while talks between them and Bayern for Nkunku are ongoing.

Should Nkunku not be pushed out soon enough, there’s a chance Chelsea are in danger in their pursuit of Simons.

That’s as a recent report suggested Manchester City have entered the race for the Leipzig man. Amid the potential exit of Savinho from the Etihad, City have entered into talks for Simons.

If the Blues are to miss out on the forward, they might be dodging a bullet, as Bundesliga expert Ronan Murphy has suggested their recruitment from Leipzig has been woeful.

“Timo Werner – RB Leipzig to Chelsea, 2020. Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig to Chelsea, 2023. Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig to Chelsea, 2025?” he said.

“Chelsea spent over €100m (£86.2m) on the first two players and neither worked out at Stamford Bridge. Now they are set to sign a third attacking player from RB Leipzig, and this one is arguably the worst of the lot.”

