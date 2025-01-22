Chelsea are reportedly in talks over a move for former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January window.

The Brazilian earned a £42million move to Juventus last summer after a strong run of form under Unai Emery at Villa.

Luiz, 26, was a key figure for Villa netting 10 goals and providing 10 assists across 50 games in all competitions and was being eyed for multiple moves before opting for Italy.

However, his move failed to take flight as he has struggled to establish himself under Thiago Motta, playing less than 600 minutes in all competitions, featuring mostly off the bench.

As a result, the January transfer rumour mill has backed him for a move away, be it a temporary loan or even a permanent deal away. The likes of Manchester City have been linked with a move given their need to strengthen in midfield and an exit looks increasingly likely.

One report in Italy has claimed there is a new contender for his signature, with Chelsea said to be keen on a move.

It is said that the Blues have expressed an interest in signing Luiz on loan to help bolster their midfield, with Romeo Lavia struggling with regular injuries and Moises Caicedo being overworked.

Juve’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently commented on transfer speculation, giving us some hint of what the near future could hold: ‘We do not want to go into the outgoing market, but we need to implement the squad.

‘For the defence we will focus on guys who can give a big hand. We have started a journey, changing many players, and we are convinced that we will return to being competitive soon.’

Chelsea and Juventus’s recent transfer links

While Luiz is one player entering the conversation in the final knocking of the window, there could still be a deal completed for Chelsea’s Renato Veiga.

The summer signing from FC Basel has been a versatile squad member for Enzo Maresca but he has been linked with signing for Juve to cover for the long-term injury of defender Glieson Bremer.

Veiga has featured predominately at left-back this season but wishes to prove himself at centre-back and he could well be a loan or permanent option for the Italian club – with Chelsea reportedly wanting a £29million fee.

They have also sounded out Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly as a potential recruit and there is a possibility we will see a move from Juve for either player. If Veiga is chosen, then it may push Luiz’s move into motion.

Arsenal and Chelsea links

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Luiz in the past. Most notably before he agreed to join Juventus as Mikel Arteta looked to add to his midfield.

There’s also striker Dusan Vlahovic who has emerged as a target across the window, with both Chelsea and Arsenal previously registering an interest.

Having netted 30 goals over the past season and a half, the Serbian frontman is a legitimate target for any top club needing a striker.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, he could well exit the club in either this window or the summer if an appropriate offer is submitted.