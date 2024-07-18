Chelsea insider uses four-letter swear to sum up ‘dressing-room rift’ over racist Enzo Fernandez video

Enzo Fernandez has apologised but his Chelsea teammates need more than that.

Enzo Fernandez’s apology is “not enough” according to many of his Chelsea teammates as the scale of the ‘dressing-room rift’ at Stamford Bridge has been revealed by a club insider.

Fernandez posted a video of himself and some of his Argentina teammates singing a racist song referencing the heritage of France’s players.

It led ten Chelsea stars to unfollow the midfielder on Intagram before Fernandez used the social media platform to issue an apology.

He wrote: ‘I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

‘I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.’

A report has claimed that the Argentinian also sent a private apology to his teammates at Chelsea as the club announced the launch of a private investigation into the matter.

A Chelsea statement read: ‘We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.’

Predictably, both apologies have fallen on deaf ears with one club insider telling The Sun: “It’s not enough”.

French defender Wesley Fofana branded thee video as ‘uninhibited racism’ on his own social media, which brought out all of football’s uninhibited racists.

The Blues have a big contingent of French players including Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Malang Sarr, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, but others were ‘equally upset’.

Nicolas Jackson attempted to play peacemaker by publishing an image of Fernandez greeting a young, black Chelsea fan on a pitch next to an image of himself holding up his teammate’s shirt.

The post was later deleted and a source close to Jackson said: “Nicolas had no intention to create controversy or disrespect people. It was a kind gesture to support a team-mate and acted in good faith.”

Insiders at the club claim ‘the incident has rocked harmony within the camp and it will take a lot to repair the damage’.

One told The Sun: “People are saying ‘what the f*** was he thinking?’”