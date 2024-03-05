According to reports, Chelsea’s hierarchy have come to a clear verdict on Jose Mourinho’s return amid claims Mauricio Pochettino is set to be sacked.

Pochettino is nearing the end of his first season as Chelsea head coach but it is being suggested that he may be sacked before the 2023/24 campaign finishes. He is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League following back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Brentford.

Liverpool beat them in the Carabao Cup final so they are having to put all of their eggs in their FA Cup basket if they are to salvage something from this season. They face Championship leaders Leicester City in the next round.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Nacional, Pochettino’s ‘sacking’ could be ‘announced next week’ if Chelsea fail to beat Newcastle United in their next game and Mourinho will be ‘offered’ the chance to return to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Serie A outfit AS Roma at the start of this year. Following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur, he helped the Italian side win the Europa Conference League in 2022 but he departed with them placed ninth in the table.

The former Manchester United boss has been linked with Newcastle United and Saudi Pro League clubs in recent months but some Chelsea supporters chanted his name during their 2-2 draw against Brentford at the weekend.

While it would be entertaining if Chelsea opted to embrace the chaos and re-appointed Mourinho, this – according to The Daily Mail – is pretty unlikely to happen. Their report explains.

‘Contacts close to Mourinho have refused to say whether he would or would not be willing to come back, though they believe there is no appetite from Chelsea to appoint him for a third term. ‘Insiders at the club have echoed that statement, one individual involved in the new project suggesting it would send the wrong message if they returned to the face of the old ownership. ‘Instead, Mail Sport reported in February how Chelsea have a long-standing interest in a different Portuguese manager – Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon. Amorim is expected to have several other offers this summer, however, with Liverpool among those linked in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor. ‘Chelsea insist they are still backing Pochettino, who faces a nervy end to his first campaign in charge. The hierarchy are naturally wary of what happened last season when they sacked Graham Potter in April and won only one of their remaining 10 Premier League games to finish 12th. ‘Pochettino is facing a planned summer review, with European football emerging as a crucial factor in whether he continues in his role.’

