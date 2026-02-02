Former Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is officially the new head coach at Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea have decided to ‘intensify’ their efforts to sign a new centre-back after missing out on Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet.

The Blues have targeted Jacquet for most of this transfer window as they made it a priority to sign the Rennes centre-back as an upgrade on their current options.

However, a deal has proven difficult as Chelsea were unwilling to match Rennes’ asking price, while the Ligue Un outfit are keen to keep their prized asset until the summer.

Chelsea have also faced competition from elsewhere and been hijacked by Liverpool, who are on the brink of completing a deal worth £60m, including add-ons, for this summer’s transfer window.

This is a blow for Chelsea, but they are not standing still and could still do business before the transfer window closes today.

It has emerged that they are set to bring Mamadou Sarr back from his loan spell at parent club Strasbourg, while they have made a move for Nantes centre-back Tylel Tati.

On Sunday, it was reported that Chelsea have made a £26m offer for the defender, and French outlet L’Equipe have since provided a new update.

L’Equipe are reporting that the Blues are ‘still pushing’ to sign Tati and have ‘intensified their efforts’ to secure his services on deadline day.

However, a deal is far from guaranteed, as two potential obstacles are in the way of this deal happening.

The report explains:

The challenge for the London club’s management is to convince the Nantes player of the benefits of signing for Chelsea, before following the now-customary path of a loan to Strasbourg for the second half of the season. For the English club, time is of the essence. And the equation looks complex. ‘Firstly, because the very thoughtful Tylel Tati doesn’t intend to make such a decision before weighing all the factors. For this first transfer, there’s no question of rushing into anything. Secondly, because Nantes hasn’t exactly opened the floodgates. Chelsea will have to be persuasive. And quick…’

A defender is to leave Chelsea on deadline day, though.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Axel Disasi is ‘set for a medical’ to finalise a loan move to relegation candidates West Ham United.

Disasi would follow Tyrique George in leaving, with the winger in line for a loan-to-buy move to Everton on deadline day.