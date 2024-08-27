Chelsea icon responds as current Blues striker tells him to ‘shut his mouth’

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has responded to Nicolas Jackson’s comments after the current Blues front man told him to “shut his mouth”.

Jackson was on point in Chelsea’s dominant victory over Wolves on Sunday as he bagged a 2nd-minuten opener in their 6-2 win.

Mikel a former serial winner at Chelsea criticised Jackson after their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening game of the season.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Mikel had this to say about Chelsea’s current number 9, “we created chances, we haven’t taken them. And it’s just an example of how Jackson finishes.

“You can see there, even though he was offside, he dribbles past one or two or three players and the way he shot the ball.

“You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball into the back of the net and that’s what we don’t have”.

Despite a lot of negativity coming from fans and critics, Jackson has managed 17 goals in 44 appearances for the blues following his £32million move from Villarreal.

The Senegal international was enraged by the comments made by the former Chelsea hero as he took to social media to make sure his thoughts were heard.

“Shut your mouth”, Jackson said. “Don’t talk s***, we are killing ourselves for Africa”.

Even though emotions were high, Mikel has responded to Jackson’s social media post insisting he wants him to do well at Stamford Bridge but will always give his honest opinion about players even if they are a fellow blue.

Mikel has won the Premier League, Champions league and the FA Cup as a Chelsea player and will be wishing for the same success for Jackson despite criticising his finishing ability.

Mikel response to Jackson’s enraged social media posts was, “I really like the guy as a football player, I like him. There’s something there as a football player”, as Mikel stated on the Obi-One podcast.

“I haven’t said that he’s a bad player at all, I’ve just said that his finishing qualities, it’s not there yet.

“He’s a young boy and all I have said is that he needs a more experienced striker to come into the football club and to help him improve, to help him get better.

“We can all see the shift that he puts in week in, week out. So for me, I would like to see my African brother lime he said do well in the Premier League, come to Chelsea, a big club, a massive club, where we’ve had one of the greatest strikers in Didier Drogba from Africa, Ivory Coast do really well.

“I’d like to see him do well in the club. If he plays well I will praise him. If there is something to be said about him, where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it”.

Jackson will look to continue his streak in the Conference League on Thursday with Chelsea facing Servette and Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday the 1st of September.