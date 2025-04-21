Should Chelsea keep Jadon Sancho for £25m, or pay £5m to return to Man Utd?

Chelsea’s win over Fulham triggered the Blues’ obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently. But they can still get out of it…

Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, initially on loan with Chelsea obliged to pay Manchester United £25million to make it a permanent deal once Enzo Maresca’s side are guaranteed to finish above 15th in the Premier League table.

Despite trailing until late on Sunday, Chelsea turned around the west London derby to win 2-1, the three points making it impossible for the Blues to finish lower than 13th, triggering their obligation to cough up for Sancho.

But they can still get out of the deal. Chelsea can pay United £5million to return Sancho to Old Trafford, making the Red Devils liable for the winger’s massive salary.

Maresca has been tight-lipped over his preference for keeping Sancho or packing him back off to United. One report recently suggested the Blues preference was for the former.

Sancho has contributed three goals and five assists in 27 Premier League appearances, 18 from the start, though half of those goal contributions came in his first three games.

If you were pulling the strings at Chelsea, what would you do?

Maresca might not be around to make the decision, though the win over Fulham enhances the prospects of Chelsea making the Champions League and, likely, boosting the manager’s prospects of remaining at his post.

