Chelsea make January ‘enquiry’ for £50m Man Utd target amid contract standoff

Chelsea and Man Utd both have Federico Dimarco on their transfer shortlist.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to usurp Manchester United to land Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco in January.

Dimarco came up through the Inter academy but only established himself in the first team at the start of the 2021/22 campaign having spent a number of seasons out on loan.

The 25-year-old – who plays predominantly as a left-back but can also operated further forward – was particularly impressive for Inter in their run to the Champions League final last term.

And his displays have caught the eye of a number of top European clubs as the Nerazzurri fail to tie him down to a new deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen, and reports suggest Erik ten Hag has put Dimarco on a shortlist of possible left-back recruits as the United boss struggles with injuries in that position.

Ten Hag has played Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat in that role this season due to the absence of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon, and it’s thought Dimarco’s versatility is a particular draw for the Dutch manager.

TEAMtalk claim United have ‘scouted Dimarco on several occasions’, and will have been buoyed by Inter’s inability to persuade the Italy international to agree to new terms.

His current deal expires in 2026, which suggests there’s no great rush, but it’s thought ‘there has been some frustration in the player’s camp due to his relatively low wages’.

United would undoubtedly increase those wages, but so too would Chelsea, and CaughtOffside claim the Blues are providing serious competition to sign the full-back.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have made an ‘enquiry’ ahead of the January transfer window, as they look to deal with left-back issues of their own.

Marc Cucurella has recently come back into the fold – and has impressed in the main – but Ben Chilwell’s consistent injury setbacks are a concern.

CaughtOffside add that although Inter are yet to agree a new deal with Dimarco, slow progress is being made, so Chelsea – or United – will have their work cut out to disrupt those negotations and lure Dimarco to the Premier League.

